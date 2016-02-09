UN fears for hundreds of thousands as Aleppo offensive deepens

GENEVA/AMMAN — Hundreds of thousands of civilians could be cut off from food if Syrian government forces and its allies encircle rebel-held parts of Aleppo, the United Nations (UN) said on Tuesday, warning of a massive new flight of refugees from a Russian-backed assault.

Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air strikes and Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, have launched a major offensive in the countryside around Aleppo, which has been divided between government and rebel control for years.

There are more than 15 rebel factions, including the moderate Free Syrian Army and allies considered legitimate by the West, fighting in the city. Among the factions are extremists groups Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Islamic Front, and Jabhat al-Nusra. Ongoing Russian air strikes have improved co-operation between the groups.

The assault to surround Aleppo, once Syria’s biggest city with 2-million people, amounts to one of the most important shifts of momentum in the five year civil war that has killed 250,000 people and already driven 11-million from their homes.

Since last week, fighting has already wrecked the first attempt at peace talks for two years and led some rebel fighters to speak about losing their northern power base altogether.

The UN is worried the government advance could cut off the last link for civilians in rebel-held parts of Aleppo with the main Turkish border crossing, which has long served as the lifeline for insurgent-controlled territory.

"It would leave up to 300,000 people, still residing in the city, cut off from humanitarian aid unless cross-line access could be negotiated," the United Nations Office for Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an urgent bulletin.

If government advances around the city continue, it said, "local councils in the city estimate that some 100,000-150,000 civilians may flee".

Turkey, which is already hosting up to 2.5-million Syrians, the world’s biggest refugee population, has so far kept its frontier mostly closed to the latest wave of displaced, making it more difficult to reach them with urgently needed aid.

On Monday Turkey called for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation support. Defence ministers from the 28-nation alliance, including Turkey, will discuss the issue at a meeting in Brussels Wednesday and Thursday when they will review Nato’s response to Russia and the security threat posed by the Syria crisis.

The UN urged Ankara on Tuesday to open the border and has called on other countries to assist Turkey with aid.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said as many as 1-million refugees could arrive if the Russian-Syrian campaign continues.

Fifty thousand people had reached Turkey’s borders in the latest wave, Ankara had admitted 10,000 so far and would allow in others in a "controlled fashion", he said.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP’) said in a statement it had begun food distribution in the Syrian town of Azaz near the Turkish border for the new wave of displaced people.

"The situation is quite volatile and fluid in northern Aleppo with families on the move seeking safety," said Jakob Kern, WFP’s country director in Syria.

"We are extremely concerned as access and supply routes from the north to eastern Aleppo city and surrounding areas are now cut off, but we are making every effort to get enough food in place for all those in need, bringing it in through the remaining open border crossing point from Turkey."

International powers are due to meet on Thursday in Munich in a bid to resurrect peace talks, but diplomats hold out virtually no hope for negotiations as long as the Russian-backed government offensive is under way at full bore. Rebels say they will not attend without a halt to bombing.

Moscow turned the momentum in the war in favour of its ally President Bashar al-Assad when it joined the conflict four months ago with a campaign of air strikes against his enemies, some of whom are supported by Arab states, Turkey and the West.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Russia this week of bombing civilians, against a UN Security Council resolution Moscow signed up to in December. Russia says it is targeting only Islamist militants. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no credible evidence of civilian deaths.

On Tuesday European Union president Donald Tusk warned Russian air strikes were worsening the conflict and increasing the number of refugees trying to get to an already overburdened Europe.

"As a direct consequence of the Russian military campaign, the murderous Assad regime is gaining ground, the moderate Syrian opposition is losing ground and thousands more refugees are fleeing towards Turkey and Europe."

The complex multi-sided civil war has drawn in outside powers, with the US leading a separate campaign of air strikes against IS militants in the region.

A suicide bomber drove his car into a police officers’ club in a residential quarter in central Damascus on Tuesday, blowing himself up and killing several people, a Syrian interior ministry statement said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors violence in the war, said eight police officers were killed and 20 wounded in the blast. Islamic State said it was responsible.

