EU weighs new rules for multinationals’ financial disclosures

BRUSSELS — New rules requiring multinational corporations to reveal tax and financial data to authorities in all European Union (EU) countries where they operate may be agreed on by the bloc’s states as soon as next month, EU diplomats said on Monday.

In a bid to curb multinationals’ tax avoidance, estimated by the European Parliament to cost EU countries €70bn a year in lost revenues, the European Commission proposed last month new measures against profit shifting and other schemes.

The EU’s executive also published draft rules to increase corporations’ tax transparency — known as country-by-country reporting — which would oblige companies to disclose their revenues, profits, taxes paid and accrued, earnings and other sensitive data to tax administrations of all EU countries in which they operate.

The EU’s 28 states are likely to fast-track the negotiations on country-by-country reporting rules, with the aim of reaching a "political agreement" by next month, diplomats involved in the talks said in an interview.

A first exchange on the commission’s tax avoidance proposals will be held at the regular monthly meeting of EU finance ministers on Friday.

The political deal would need to be followed by a compromise on technical issues before becoming operational, but the unusually short period to reach a consensus would represent a rare example of EU cohesion on tax matters. Usually, states block or slow down talks for years, exploiting their veto power on tax issues.

The finance deal may also pave the way to further proposals to make corporations’ disclosures completely public, and not just limited to tax administrations.

EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici has repeatedly said that he would favour a full disclosure of corporations’ tax and financial data, provided that such a move were not to harm the competitiveness of companies operating in the EU.

