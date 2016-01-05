Turkish authorities find bodies of 34 migrants

ISTANBUL — Turkish authorities said on Tuesday they had found the bodies of 34 migrants, at least three of them children, at two locations on the Aegean coast on Tuesday after they apparently tried to cross to the Greek island of Lesbos.

The flow of mostly Syrian refugees and migrants braving the seas to seek sanctuary in Europe dipped towards the end of last year with the colder weather, but the total still reached 1-million last year, nearly five times more than in 2014.

The nationalities of those found drowned on Tuesday were not immediately clear.

The migrants died after their boat or boats apparently capsized in rough seas. It was not known how many vessels were involved or how many people were on board.

Twenty-four of the bodies were discovered on the shore in the district of Ayvalik, the Turkish coast guard command said. Ten others were found in the district of Dikili, a gendarmerie official in the local headquarters said.

"We heard a boat sank and hit the rocks. I surmise these people died when they were trying to swim from the rocks. We came here to help as citizens," an unnamed eyewitness said.

Increased policing on Turkey’s shores and colder weather conditions have not deterred refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa from embarking on the perilous journey in small, flimsy boats.

"Migrants and refugees continue to enter Greece at a rate of over 2,500 a day from Turkey, which is very close to the average through December," International Organisation for Migration (IOM) spokesman Joel Millman said in Geneva.

"So we see the migrant flows are continuing through the winter and obviously the fatalities are continuing as well."

IOM said 3,771 migrants died trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe last year, compared with 3,279 recorded deaths in 2014.

The coast guard and gendarmerie rescued 12 people from the sea and the rocks on the Ayvalik coastline. A coast guard official said three boats and a helicopter were searching for any other survivors.

In a deal struck at the end of November, Nato member state Turkey promised to help stem the flow of migrants to Europe in return for cash, visas and renewed talks on joining the European Union.

Turkey is host to 2.2-million Syrians and has spent about $8.5bn on feeding and housing them since the start of the civil war nearly five years ago.

But it has faced criticism for lacking a longer-term integration strategy to give Syrians a future there. Almost all of the refugees have no legal work status and the majority of children do not go to school.

In Brussels on Tuesday, the EU said it would host emergency talks on Wednesday with Denmark, Sweden and Germany about new migrant border checks that have sparked fresh concerns about Europe’s Schengen passport-free zone.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos called the meeting in Brussels after Denmark implemented spot checks on its border with Germany, and Sweden imposed its own controls on travellers from Denmark.

Brussels is studying the legality of the actions, including new Swedish measures requiring travellers between Denmark and Sweden to show their ID cards for the first time since the late 1950s, when a Nordic agreement on passport-free travel came into force.

Stockholm and Copenhagen both informed the European Commission about the new measures they adopted on Monday in response to the historic movement of refugees and migrants, mainly from Syria, over the past year.

Faced by Europe’s largest migration crisis since the Second World War, several countries including Germany, Austria and France have taken advantage recently of Schengen rules allowing them to re-introduce border checks for up to six months in exceptional circumstances.

Sweden — which has taken in more asylum seekers per capita than any other EU nation — recently said it could no longer cope with the unregulated flow of arrivals.

