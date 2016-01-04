Nokia on a cloud over Alcatel-Lucent takeover

FINNISH telecoms giant Nokia has gained control of nearly 80% of its French-US rival Alcatel-Lucent, France’s stock market regulator said on Monday.

Nokia now held about 76% of shares and voting rights in Alcatel under its public exchange offer, the French financial market authority, AMF, said in an interim report.

The minimal requirement for Nokia to control at least 50% of shares and voting rights had been "satisfied", it added.

"The offer, therefore, is proceeding positively," the French regulator said.

Once the world’s top cell phone maker, Nokia hopes the merger will help it become the world’s number one network equipment and service provider.

The acquisition will allow Nokia to expand from telecoms networks to internet networks and "cloud" services to better compete with global rivals Ericsson of Sweden and Huawei of China. The merged group eyes a combined revenue of €25bn.

"We are delighted that the offer has been successful, and that Alcatel-Lucent’s investors share our confidence in the future of the combined company," Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said.

Nokia’s shareholders gave their consent early last month to the offer, which has sparked fears of job cuts among staff.

Under the public exchange offer, which ended on December 23, Nokia offered 0.55 Nokia shares for each Alcatel-Lucent share.

