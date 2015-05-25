Workers in Turkey mull Renault offer

ISTANBUL — French car giant Renault has offered a cash payment to striking workers in western Turkey where a wage dispute has hit the thriving Turkish car sector ahead of the June 7 elections.

Oyak Renault factory, a joint venture between Renault and the Oyak army pension fund located in the city of Bursa, said it offered workers a cash lump sum of 1,000 Turkish lira ($370) if they returned to work at midnight on Monday.

The workers will not face disciplinary action or layoffs due to the strike, Oyak Renault said at the weekend.

An official from Oyak Renault said workers were debating whether to accept the offer, which is tantamount to about a month of the national minimum wage.

The strike in Turkey’s biggest car plant started on May 14 over a wage dispute and affected other car manufacturers including Tofas, owned by Italy’s Fiat and Turkey’s Koc Holding and Ford Otosan, the Turkish unit of US giant Ford.

Output at Ford’s two locations in the Kocaeli region resumed on Thursday and workers at Tofas in Bursa ended their five-day strike on Friday following an agreement between the firm and the workers.

Oyak Renault said the concessions were in line with those Tofas made to its workers.

Together, production at Tofas and Oyak Renault accounts for more than 40% of Turkish vehicle output.

Car production in Turkey has grown multifold since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party came to power in 2002, helping fuel a decade-long economic boom. According to the Paris-based International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

Turkey produced 1.17-million cars and commercial vehicles last year, up from 346,565 in 2002.

