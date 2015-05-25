Greek finance minister admits recording meeting

ATHENS — Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis admitted on Sunday on his personal blog that he recorded a reportedly stormy April 24 meeting in Latvia with his European counterparts, a precaution he often takes.

"In the absence of minutes, I often record my interventions and responses on my mobile phone ... to be able to recount my exact phrases and, accordingly, to brief my prime minister, the cabinet, parliament etc on precisely what I said.

"I did the same in the Riga euro-group meeting and, afterwards, back in Athens, used that recording to work on my brief to my colleagues," he said.

Greece faces a series of heavy debt repayment obligations starting on June 5, and anger among its eurozone partners has spiked amid continued Greek rejection of reforms and spending cuts in exchange for the frozen bail-out funds — a standoff raising the spectre of the nation’s default, and chaotic exit from the euro.

Reaction to his confirmation of having recorded the talks forced Mr Varoufakis to reiterate on Thursday that he respected the confidentiality of the negotiations, and did not intend to make the recording public.

AFP