G-7 to weigh Grexit and US growth

LONDON — Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers from the world’s largest developed economies meet in Germany this week against a backdrop of faltering global growth, scant inflationary pressures and a bond market in turmoil.

High on their agenda will be Greece and how it can stay in the troubled eurozone. Figures due on Friday from the U S that will almost certainly show that the world’s biggest economy contracted last quarter are also likely to feature.

"With the negotiations between Greece and the rest of the euro zone at an impasse, an impatient German Chancellor (Angela) Merkel has warned that an agreement must be reached before the end of the month," said Thomas Costerg of Standard Chartered.

Greece could not make a payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 5 unless foreign lenders disbursed more aid, a senior ruling party legislator said on Wednesday, the latest warning from Athens that it is on the verge of default.

Analysts agree the country’s cash squeeze is increasingly acute and fresh aid will be needed to avoid bankruptcy.

Ms Merkel and French President Francois Hollande held talks on Thursday with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of a European Union summit, hoping to speed up the resolution of Athens’s debt crisis.

With business growth slowing in the eurozone and factory activity contracting again in China, market watchers have been looking to the U S to drive a pick-up in growth.

But a preliminary Reuters poll last week predicted that adjusted first quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) numbers due on Friday would be revised down and show a 0.7% contraction in the first three months of this year. "The poor Q1 (first quarter) 2015 performance follows growth of just 2.2 % in Q4 (fourth quarter) 2014, so there has been very little growth over the last couple of quarters," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank.

"As a result, market participants have started to wonder again whether the US economy might be in an extended period of secular stagnation."

Revised GDP numbers from Britain on Thursday should say the country’s growth at the start of the year was slightly better than estimated, at 0.4%. The day before, Prime Minister David Cameron will put forward his government’s legislative plans after his Conservatives won a majority in the May 7 election.

India will also publish GDP numbers on Friday, with economists predicting Asia’s third-largest economy expanded a relatively modest 7.4% between January and March.

Economic activity in Brazil tumbled in the first quarter, its central bank’s IBC-Br index suggested on Thursday, and GDP numbers set to be released on Friday are likely to confirm that contraction.

Japan’s central bank has been struggling to get any meaningful inflation for decades and despite near-zero interest rates and many multitrillion-yen stimulus programmes, numbers due on Thursday will show little inflationary pressure.

With inflation negative in Hungary, its central bank is expected to cut rates by a further 15 basis points to a historic low of 1.65% on Tuesday, despite a sell-off in government bonds that has weighed on the forint.

The Bank of Canada will leave policy unchanged when it meets on Wednesday.

Reuters