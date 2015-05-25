CFM leaps ahead with aircraft fuel efficiency

PARIS — If there is one crucial selling point that aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing have both been using in marketing their new aircraft, it is fuel efficiency.

But neither of the two major aircraft makers are directly responsible for much of the improvement in fuel usage. It is, in fact, largely down to French company Safran, and General Electric, whose joint venture CFM International is making the Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (Leap) motors that will power most of the next generation of planes.

The promise of 15% to 20% fuel savings moved closer as Leap engines made their first flight tests that are a crucial step for the Airbus320neo to enter service next year and Boeing’s B737 Max in 2017 as planned.

The Leap-1B for the B737 Max made its first test flight in California on May 7 on a modified Boeing 747.

"With this major engine milestone and the test results to date, we continue to be confident that the Leap-1B-powered 737 Max will provide our customers with the most fuel-efficient, reliable and maintainable airplane in the single-aisle market," the head of the 737 Max programme at Boeing, Keith Leverkuhn, said.

Meanwhile, the A320neo, equipped with Leap-1A engines, made its maiden flight in Toulouse, France, on Tuesday.

"Today marks yet another important step forward in the development of the A320neo and I would like to warmly thank all the teams who made this first flight happen," said Klaus Roewe, the head of the A320 programme at Airbus.

Both Airbus and Boeing have a lot riding on the new aircraft, which have driven the record orders that the two companies have racked up in recent years. Instead of developing new aircraft for the medium-haul segment, as Boeing did for long-range with its Dreamliner, both companies opted to modernise their existing planes and much of the gains are down to improvements in the engines.

Those promised new models have proved to be best sellers for Airbus and Boeing, especially with low-cost airlines.

At 3,794 orders so far, the A320neo accounts for more than half of Airbus’s backlog of 6,399 aircraft. At Boeing, the B737 Max accounts for 2,724 out of 5,667 orders. That has put pressure on CFM International to deliver on the 15% fuel savings the Leap engines promise compared with CFM’s current engine, the CFM56.

"I am completely confident of attaining the promised performance levels when the Leap enters service," said Safran CEO Jean-Paul Herteman. "The Leap is very much on track."

The next-generation planes are an important source of business for CFM International. It is also developing the Leap-1C that will power the C919, the aircraft that Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China hopes will help it break the Airbus and Boeing duopoly.

