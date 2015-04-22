New rules mean Credit Suisse may need to raise cash

ZURICH — Speculation that incoming Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam could have to raise cash to boost its balance sheet overshadowed a forecast-beating increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Tough, new rules on risk and a surging Swiss franc weakened Credit Suisse’s cushion against future losses in the first quarter.

With regulators still working on capital requirements for banks’ trading operations, there are potential headwinds to come.

"The risk is that the debate around the incoming CEO shifts from the potential for strategic change to the risk of capital raising," said Omar Fall, an analyst at Jefferies.

The bank’s outgoing CEO, Brady Dougan, played down the prospect of a cash call, saying the bank could stow away capital from its operations. However, the concern about capital prevailed and Credit Suisse dropped more than 3%, making it one of the top fallers on the European banking index. By late morning on Tuesday, it was trading down 2.69% against the index’s 0.11% dip.

Credit Suisse generated net profit of Sf1.054bn ($1.10bn) in the quarter, up from Sf859m a year ago, and beating the Sf1.034bn average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A gain on the accounting value of the Swiss bank’s own debt of Sf117m also contributed to the result.

The first quarter is traditionally a strong one for investment banks, and this year the Swiss National Bank’s abandonment of a currency cap, a flood of European Central Bank money, and expectation of a US rate hike were a boon for volatility.

Mr Thiam, the CEO of British insurer Prudential, was expected to take over in mid-June, the bank said.

He is expected to cut Credit Suisse’s investment banking arm further to try to balance it more evenly with its less costly private-banking activities.

Like larger US rivals, Credit Suisse saw a jump in sales of bonds and shares due to market volatility and said the momentum had continued into the second quarter.

But Credit Suisse still has difficulty reining in costs. It cut its cost savings target of Sf4.5bn for this year to Sf4bn-Sf4.25bn, citing compliance and regulation issues.

The bank also warned that future legal bills not covered by provisions could cost it up to Sf1.8bn.

New capital rules and an increase in electronic trading have squeezed revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities trading, putting banks under pressure to scrutinise which activities could turn an adequate profit to justify their capital requirements.

Reuters