Spin-off from Billiton even more of a gift

THE plunging value of BHP Billiton’s planned mining spin-off could hardly be better timed for the man who is thinking of buying it.

Weeks from listing, the valuation of the new company, South32, has almost halved to as little as $7bn, based on prices for its products including alumina, manganese and nickel, Deutsche Bank estimates. That is a gift for Mick Davis and his X2 Resources fund, which is weighing an eventual bid for South32, according to people familiar with his plans.

Mr Davis, the former head of mining giant Xstrata, has an untapped $5.6bn fund that could be bolstered with debt to swallow a larger business. Amid the worst commodity slump in half a decade, South32 is still a target, with some analysts expecting its earnings to rebound when prices recover.

"They are good assets in challenged industries," says Paul Phillips, an analyst with Perennial Investment Partners. "They have a lot of attractive features."

BHP is carving off the business to focus on fewer commodities, and South32 is set to start trading on May 18 in Australia, SA and the UK. South32 will include an Australian mine that is the world’s largest silver and lead operation, a nickel mine in Colombia and aluminium assets in three countries.

Mr Davis offered BHP about $10bn for most of the South32 assets last year, people familiar with the matter say, declining to be named because that approach was not made public. Now he is considering making a bid after South32 lists, as long as the company’s valuation is less than $12bn, they say.

BHP shares declined 0.5% to A$29.82 at the close in Sydney on Monday, valuing the world’s largest mining company at A$155.3bn. A BHP spokeswoman declined to comment, as did a representative for London-based X2.

As Xstrata CEO, Mr Davis built a mining behemoth through dozens of deals, turning a coal producer with a $500m market value to one valued at $50bn. He sold Xstrata to shareholder Glencore in 2013.

Mr Davis has a knack for buying and selling commodity assets at the right time, says James Santo, a special situations salesman at Aviate Global. "Mick Davis is very shrewd. Being in a trough is not great timing for South32’s valuation. They are spinning off the most cyclically leveraged assets at the bottom of the cycle."

Slowing growth in demand from China, the world’s largest buyer of metals, has combined with rising supplies of resources to eat into mining valuations.

Investec values South32 at $12bn, 35% lower than the bank’s September estimate.

Deutsche Bank analysts cut their South32 valuation on April 1 to $11.2bn, using the bank’s own commodity price forecasts, compared with a February estimate of $13bn.

Based on prices at the time that the report was published, South32 was worth only $7bn, the bank said.

The drop in commodities prices may lead South32 to pursue bargains of its own. The company could spend as much as $3bn on acquisitions, Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in their April 1 report. It may target Anglo American’s 40% stake in the Samancor manganese asset valued at about $1.4bn, says Deutsche Bank. It may also seek to buy Australian coal mines as well as nickel and copper projects in South America, the analysts wrote.

X2, in the meantime, has yet to make any acquisitions more than 18 months after it was formed. And analysts and investors have named Glencore as a potential rival suitor for South32. Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has said he is hunting for undervalued acquisition targets in the turmoil.

All the same, X2 has financing available that could double or even triple the $5.6bn the fund has raised from investors, say the people familiar with the matter.

Two people familiar with Mr Davis’s plans say he is considering buying smaller mining companies listed in Canada as a prelude to a larger deal.

With suitors potentially circling, the challenge for South32 management will be to maximise value for shareholders while the spin-off remains an independent company, says Aviate Global’s Mr Santo.

"It’s a good management team they have assembled, but I think some shareholders would rather see Mick Davis or Ivan Glasenberg in charge of these assets," he says.

"These guys are a cut above in their ability to pick the commodity cycle and utilise it to their advantage."

Bloomberg