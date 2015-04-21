Investors protest against basis of British bank bonuses

LONDON — Big shareholders in UK banks want lenders to stop paying bonuses based on adjusted earnings that exclude fines, restructuring costs and noncore units, raising the prospect of protest votes at annual general meetings starting this week.

"I’m really uncomfortable about banks paying themselves bonuses on the basis of core earnings, not statutory profit," said a top-20 investor in Barclays and HSBC, which both have annual general meetings this week.

"It is something we are exercised about and we have told them so. The practice means executives can pay themselves handsomely even if there is a drop in statutory earnings."

Some of the biggest shareholders said they would raise the issue with executives and consider voting against remuneration reports.

Although some companies outside the financial sector also use adjusted earnings to calculate bonuses, investors are more concerned about banks because many have large noncore units and hefty legal and restructuring costs.

A top-20 investor in HSBC and Standard Chartered said: "It is typical of executive pay schemes that the banks and also some companies exclude the bad stuff."

Antony Jenkins, Barclays CE, received a bonus of £1.1m — his first since he took the job in 2012 — partly based on adjusted profits rising 12% to £5.5bn last year.

But including noncore operations and the cost of legal provisions and restructuring, the bank actually made an attributable net loss for shareholders of £174m.

Barclays said in its annual report it had taken account of litigation costs in reducing Mr Jenkins’s bonus from the maximum.

A person close to the bank pointed out that dividends were also calculated on adjusted earnings.

Pirc, an investor advisory agency, has recommended that shareholders vote against the Barclays remuneration report, although ISS and Glass Lewis were in favour of it.

A top-20 investor in Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC said: "We are unhappy at the way (remuneration committees) favour the employees in the way they hand out bonuses by aligning all the good things to the bonus and stripping out all the bad things.

"It is a vexing issue. It is like comparing chalk and cheese. This is an issue that could spark some rebellions at annual general meetings over remuneration.

"Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) partly based its bonuses on economic profit, a form of posttax operating profit that strips out noncore operations," the top-20 investor said.

RBS made an attributable loss of £3.7bn last year, but excluding discontinued operations its pretax operating profit was £2.6bn.

Lloyds made a 25% deduction to reflect "legacy conduct-related matters" such as a fine for Libor interest rate manipulation.

The five biggest UK banks declined to comment.

