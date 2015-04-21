IBM continues painful transition

FOR most of its 104-year history, International Business Machines’ (IMB’s) lifeblood has been business hardware: cheese slicers and card punches in the early days, mainframe computers and microchips of late. But, as hardware sales have shrunk, the company has bet its future on software and services — a strategy that has yet to bear fruit.

Hardware sales continued their slide in the first quarter as IBM exited the commodity server business and focused instead on its more profitable Unix and mainframe computers. IBM reported on Monday that sales at its hardware group totalled $1.7bn for the first quarter of 2015 — down from $2.4bn during the same period last year. Most of the drop came from IBM’s sale last year of its commodity server business to Lenovo Group.

Revenue dropped to $19.59bn from $22.24bn as a surging US dollar compounded the effect of shrinking hardware sales.

It was the company’s 12th consecutive quarter of year-on-year declines. Revenue was flat from a year earlier, excluding currency changes and divested businesses. IBM plans to spend $4bn this year on software and services delivered in the cloud. Last year these nascent businesses accounted for $25bn, or 27% of annual revenue. IBM hopes they will grow to $40bn, or 40% of revenue by 2018.

Chief financial officer Martin Schroeter was optimistic during a conference call, saying the company’s "strategic imperatives" grew by more than 30% during the quarter.

"I’d say we had a pretty strong start to the year," he said on a conference call with reporters on Monday.

Investors agreed, buoying the stock price 3.4% in after-hours trading. Although the quarter’s hardware sales numbers were low, they reflected a healthier server business, Mr Schroeter said in an interview on Monday.

Discounting the revenue drop from the company’s commodity server exit and currency fluctuations, IBM’s hardware business grew 30% during the quarter, thanks to a refresh of its mainframe computer line, which doubled its sales.

"What we have left now is the high-value stuff," he said.

IBM would lose out on a small amount of operating-system revenue now that the company was out of the commodity server business, but Mr Schroeter did not expect the shift to have a big effect on software sales.

It would, however, lower service margins. IBM was now effectively Lenovo’s subcontractor on this low-end server business, "so we have a bit of margin compression", he said.

With many of the fastest-growing tech businesses either shifting their data-centre operations to cloud providers or purchasing low-cost servers from upstart rivals such Quanta and Wistron Corp, IBM is scrambling to reinvent itself, much as it did in the 1990s, when it began to emphasise software and services. It sold off its personal computer business a decade ago, unloaded its commodity server business and agreed last year to pay GlobalFoundries $1.5bn to take over its semiconductor-manufacturing business. That deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

Today, the company is reorganising itself around cloud computing, the internet of things and business analytics largely under its Watson brand. In recent months, IBM has announced ambitious partnerships with Apple, Twitter and The Weather Channel. In April the company introduced a partnership with Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and several hospitals to pool and distribute healthcare data and analysis. It is too early to say how these initiatives will affect IBM’s bottom line.

"I think it’s a step in the right direction," FBR & Co analyst Daniel Ives said.

"We continue to see a modest IT (information technology) spending environment, but companies like IBM, Microsoft (and) ... Cisco are continuing to search for innovative ways to get to the cloud."

Corporate buyers were "moving away from traditional services and traditional hardware towards some of these next generation areas of spending, and that’s a headway for some of these traditional stalwarts such as IBM", Mr Ives said.

Overall, IBM reported a profit of $2.33bn, or $2.35 a share, up from $2.38bn, or $2.29 a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding certain costs and discontinued operations, IBM’s earnings per share rose to $2.91 from $2.68 and profit was $2.9bn, compared with $2.8bn in the year-earlier quarter.

