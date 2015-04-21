HSBC and StanChart consider Asia as UK taxes bite

LONDON — HSBC and Standard Chartered (StanChart) are looking at the viability of quitting London for a new home in Asia because a big jump in a tax on UK banks makes staying in Britain increasingly painful.

Several investors said they wanted the two banks to conduct a thorough analysis of whether it made sense to move after Britain raised the bank tax by a third last month. Some investors were set to quiz bosses at shareholder meetings, including at an investor gathering in Hong Kong on Monday.

"There is a very clear risk that HSBC and StanChart reach a pain threshold where they think it is no longer worth staying in the UK," said Richard Buxton, head of equities at Old Mutual Global Investors, which owns HSBC shares, and who announced the possibility.

The tax has increased eight times since being introduced in 2010 to ensure banks make a "fair contribution" after the financial crisis.

The latest rise was seen as a popular move ahead of Britain’s May 7 poll.

Aberdeen Asset Management, the second-biggest shareholder in StanChart with an aggregate 9.4% stake, said the bank should consider the option. Senior managers are already assessing the situation.

Four years ago, HSBC said it would review its domicile this year, although the bank declined to comment if or when any review might occur.

"It’s a live conversation internally because it’s an issue being raised by investors and sell-side analysts," said a person close to one of the banks, who asked not to be named.

The banks, which make most of their profits in Asia, face a combined $2bn bill this year under the annual UK bank tax, up from $1.5bn last year and almost double the 2013 figure.

The opposition Labour Party plans to increase it by £800m to £4.5bn a year for the banking industry as a whole, if it wins the poll, to pay for childcare.

Labour is neck and neck with Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives in polls.

Another hefty rise could be the final catalyst and force banks to move, Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua said.

HSBC faces a tax bill of $1.5bn this year, about 7% of expected profits. Standard Chartered is set to pay $500m, or about 9% of earnings.

HSBC said it had two "home" markets, Britain and Hong Kong. It moved from Hong Kong to London in 1993 when it bought Midland Bank and its most likely move would be back to its former home, one of the few places that could handle its $2.6-trillion balance sheet.

The bank began life in Hong Kong 150 years ago. It issues most of the territory’s bank notes and has made $24bn in profit there over the last three years, compared to a $4bn loss in Britain over the same period.

London has been home to StanChart since it was formed in 1969 and its most likely new home would be Singapore, from where most of its businesses are already run.

Analysts said the cost of moving could be between $1.5bn and $2.5bn per bank.

HSBC told UK MPs in February, before the levy increase, the best location was Britain. It postponed a review in 2011 because CE Stuart Gulliver said there were too many moving parts to make a rational decision.

Industry sources said that could still be the case for both banks. They are trying to improve profitability, cut costs, sell businesses and simplify.

StanChart also gets a new CEO next month, Bill Winters, who may want to raise capital.

"On a 10 or 15 year view, I’d be surprised if both of them are still here. But I don’t think it’s an issue for the short-term, they have bigger priorities," John-Paul Crutchley, a UBS banking analyst, said.

Yet it could be worth it. JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha estimated the higher UK bank levy would cut StanChart’s earnings by 13% in 2017, while a move away from Britain could lift its return on tangible equity, a key profitability measure, by 1.6 percentage points to 12.7%.

Britain was also forcing banks to separate domestic retail operations by 2019, so if HSBC was serious about moving, it could spin off its UK business at the same time, analysts said.

But the complexity of all the issues in the mix make a decision difficult. These include Europe’s pay rules for staff, the risk of losing staff, how capital and leverage rules in places such as Singapore compare, access to capital, political stability, credit ratings and the risk of regulatory change in any new jurisdiction.

Britain’s strongest card is London itself, which has always ranked alongside New York as the most attractive global financial hub. Banks are also wary of stepping into a political minefield.

Reuters