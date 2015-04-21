Four sectors liable for UK’s low productivity

LONDON — Lawyers, accountants and management consultants lie at the heart of the UK’s productivity problem, explaining almost a quarter of a shortfall since 2008.

Research by the Financial Times shows that the stagnation of productivity since the financial crisis is largely explained by just four sectors — professional services, telecoms and computing, banking and finance, and manufacturing.

The sectors, which played an important role in improving national output per worker before the financial crisis, have lost their sparkle in productivity growth.

Output per worker is measured using the quantity of goods and services produced after adjusting for inflation. In professional services, it is measured by the turnover of companies adjusted for average wage rises in the sector.

The drop in productivity growth was the most pressing deep problem in the global economy, the International Monetary Fund said last week, but was deeper in Britain than any other member of the Group of Seven (G-7) leading economies.

Since the financial crisis, overall UK productivity has been flat at a level slightly below the 2008 peak. That streak has been unprecedented in the post-war period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Ed Miliband has sought to make the problem an election issue, declaring Britain’s productivity gap with fellow G-7 countries was the country’s "biggest economic challenge".

The lack of productivity growth since 2008 explains a decent performance by the UK on jobs but also the weakness in living standards, since productivity growth is the ultimate driver of higher incomes.

For many decades before the financial crisis of 2008-09, Britain’s productivity tended to grow at a stable pace, whether measured by output per worker, output per hour worked or the efficiency of both labour and capital used.

The annual growth of output per worker averaged 1.75%. The recorded annual productivity growth of professional services — lawyers, accountants and management consultants — stood at 3.8% between 1997 and 2008. But productivity in professional services has since stalled.

