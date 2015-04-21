EU flounders in fatal waves of trafficking

LUXEMBOURG — European Union (EU) foreign ministers met on Monday under pressure to produce more than words and save desperate migrants drowning in the Mediterranean, as bodies of the deadliest known wreck of its kind were brought ashore in Malta.

The death toll from Sunday’s disaster off the coast of Libya was uncertain but would probably be the highest in modern times among migrants trafficked in rickety boats across the Mediterranean.

Officials said there had been at least 700 people on board, some reportedly locked in the hold. And it comes days after another wreck is believed to have killed about 400 people.

Hundreds of kilometres to the east, coast guards were struggling to save migrants from another vessel destroyed after running aground off the Greek island of Rhodes.

Greek coast guards said at least three people had been killed in that incident. Globally, television pictures showed survivors clinging to floating debris while rescuers pulled them from the waves.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said a further three vessels had sent out distress calls on Monday.

European officials are struggling to come up with a policy to respond more humanely to an exodus of migrants travelling by sea from Africa and Asia to Europe, without worsening the crisis by encouraging more to leave.

An Italian naval operation in the southern Mediterranean, known as Mare Nostrum, was cancelled last year because of its cost and domestic opposition to sea rescues that could encourage more migration.

It was replaced in November by a far smaller EU mission with a third of the budget, a decision that seems to have made the journey much deadlier for migrants packed into rickety vessels by traffickers who promise a better life in Europe.

"This is a humanitarian emergency that involves us all," the IOM’s Italy director, Federico Soda, said, calling for a mission equivalent to the Italian operation to be relaunched immediately.

As many as 1,500 migrants have already died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year, on course to far exceed the 3,200 people the IOM estimates died making the journey last year, given that the summer peak has not yet begun.

Fewer than 100 of last year’s deaths occurred before May.

"The reputation of Europe is at stake," said Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni. "I have been saying for weeks and months that Europe has to do more, now unfortunately the reality has hit us in the face."

Europe’s politicians face criticism from human rights groups that they have been abandoning those in need of help to pander to anti-immigrant sentiment among the electorates in their home countries.

Reuters