Investor confidence fuels huge gains in Europe

EUROPEAN stocks headed for their highest close since 2000 on Tuesday, as markets reopened after the Easter holiday, amid investor confidence that central banks will continue to support economies.

US stocks also rose, after the biggest gain for equities in a week, amid corporate deals and speculation weak data may delay a rate increase.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.6% to 404.11. The equity benchmark has jumped 18% this year to within 0.3% of its 2000 record, sending Deutsche Bank’s Stoxx 50 exchange-traded fund, which gives JSE investors access to eurozone blue chip shares, 0.6% higher to R48.86.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that he favoured pushing out the central bank’s first rate rise beyond the next two meetings, echoing Fed president William C Dudley of New York, who said the path of increases was likely to be "shallow" once it started to tighten. Minutes of the central bank’s latest meeting, after which it noted that "growth has moderated", are due for release on Wednesday.

"The Fed would rather err on the side of caution," said Jasper Lawler, a market analyst at CMC Markets in London. "They’re dovish by nature. They don’t want to make a mistake of lifting off too soon."

US Labour Department data showed last Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased last month by the least since December 2013. Deutsche Bank said this supported its view "that the Fed will struggle to raise rates in 2015".

Data on Tuesday showed a gauge of new orders recorded by manufacturers and service providers in the euro area last month rose to the highest level since 2011, London-based Markit Economics said. Employment rose faster than in the last three-and-half years.

A measure of energy shares rose the most since January 15, for the biggest gain of the 19 industry groups on the Stoxx 600 following Monday’s surge in oil prices.

Seadrill jumped 14% and Tullow Oil climbed 6.1%. Commodity producers also advanced, with Glencore and Anglo American rising at least 2.4%.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 0.3% to 2,086.65 in New York amid a third day of gains. The gauge hasn’t had three straight advances since February 17. Deutsche Bank’s US blue chip tracker fell 0.17% to R23.70.

"The first quarter was obviously weak, and it’s going to get challenging to get the Fed to the position to hike rates considerably," said Yousef Abbasi, the global market strategist at JonesTrading Institutional Services in New York.

"We’re closing in on an earnings season that people have tempered expectations for. We’ll probably also see tempered guidance from management."

Earnings season unofficially begins when Alcoa reports quarterly results after markets close on Wednesday. Profits for S&P 500 companies probably fell 5.8% in the first three months of the year, according to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

They also project a slump in the next two quarters.

Last week’s news of the weakest hiring since December 2013 rounded off a quarter in which retail sales and capital goods orders all pointed to a first quarter flop. That leaves JPMorgan estimating growth was just 0.6%.

"We may find ourselves once again in the strange situation that bad economic news may be interpreted as good because it delays a rate increase," said Philippe Gijsels, chief strategy officer at BNP Paribas Fortis in Brussels.

"Each word by the Fed will be looked at from all sides. The minutes will also be closely looked at, and the same goes for the economic data, as the Fed has indicated that a hike is very data dependent."

Seven of the S&P 500’s 10 main groups climbed on Tuesday, led by healthcare and energy companies. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility index fell 1.8% to 14.48. The gauge, known as the VIX, slipped 2.7% last week.

Informatica rallied 4.2% after it agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Permira and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for about $5.3bn.

Clovis Oncology jumped 9% after saying that US regulators had designated its rucaparib drug a breakthrough therapy to treat advanced ovarian cancer.

Bloomberg