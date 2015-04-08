Germany snubs Greece war reparations call

BERLIN, ATHENS — Greece’s insistence on German reparations for the Second World War was a "dumb" distraction, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s deputy said, snubbing a claim of €278.7bn calculated by the government in Athens.

As Germany looked for a way to aid Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s government and keep the eurozone intact, reparations demands were unrelated and made it easier for critics to balk at helping Greece, Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday. "This doesn’t advance us one millimetre in terms of stabilising Greece," he said. "Honestly, I think it’s dumb."

The number mentioned in parliament by Greek alternate Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas, which almost matches this year’s German federal budget, extends a dispute that has flared as Greece seeks financing from euro-area partners while pledging to end fiscal austerity its leaders largely blame on Germany.

Germany’s position, shared by the three parties in Ms Merkel’s government, is that the treaty reuniting East and West Germany and the post-Cold War Paris Charter, both signed in 1990, ended war reparations.

The government’s view that the case was legally and politically closed had not changed, a finance ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, asking not to be identified in line with policy.

Mr Gabriel, who is also economy minister, said: "If you bring two issues that have nothing to do with one another, both heavily burdened issues politically, into a single context, then you make it damned easy for those from whom you want something simply to exit the debate and say ‘You can’t do that’."

Greece would deliver a payment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week and try to complete talks on economic changes needed to unlock more funding by a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on April 24, International Economic Affairs Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said. "We’re doing our best to reach a new deal for what we think is good not just for the average Greek, but for the average European."

Greece, Europe’s most-indebted state, is negotiating with eurozone countries and the IMF on the terms of its €240bn rescue. The standoff, which has left Greece dependent on European Central Bank (ECB) loans, risks leading to a default within weeks and its potential exit from the euro area.

Ms Merkel has said that while the question of reparations was closed for Germany, she was open to talks on a separate fund. The government plans to spend €299.5bn in this year’s budget.

While Greece would deliver a payment to the IMF this week, it needed to obtain more money from its creditors to remove the spectre of Greece leaving the euro and to help foster economic growth, said Mr Tsakalotos.

"We’re working very hard on the good scenario, and by then Greece needs to have had some movement on its funding, on the money owed to it by the IMF and the other institutions."

The meeting of finance chiefs in Riga will come after almost three months of often acrimonious talks between Greece and its European partners. While ministers in Athens talk of red lines that will not be crossed on tax and the labour market, the reality is that Greece has to pay €1.5bn every month in pensions and salaries.

The euro advanced for a fourth day after ministers this week pledged to make the scheduled payment of about €450m to the IMF. Yields on three-year government bonds fell 144 basis points to 22.42%, the lowest since March 30.

Greek coffers are running dry as the country negotiates with eurozone peers for the release of funds under the second of its two bailout agreements.

Even if it muddles through in coming months, Greece faces a summer cash crunch and needs a new round of funding to be able to repay what it owes the ECB.

Parties reached a preliminary deal in February with eurozone finance ministers over the reforms needed to win the financial lifeline. Since then, documents have gone back and forth between Athens and Brussels.

"For the funding issue we think that this has to be sorted out with this February 20 agreement of the euro group, where since then we have not had any financing," said Mr Tsakalotos.

Meanwhile, Mr Tsipras is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Discussions will focus on trade, energy and investment, according to government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis.

Bloomberg