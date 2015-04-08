Big Turkey blackout raises fears of global hacking

AN ENORMOUS power failure that crippled life in Turkey for almost 10 hours last week highlights the threats facing grids all over the world.

Turkey’s most extensive power failure in 15 years, which left people stranded in lifts and traffic snarled, was not the result of a lack of electricity. The.

While the source of the problem is still unknown it was recently revealed that a 2008 oil pipeline explosion in Turkey was orchestrated via computer, demonstrating the increasing ability of hackers to penetrate systems.

For power grids, technology being added to make them more reliable and productive is also giving attackers an entry point into vital infrastructure.

All power use in Turkey was previously measured by mechanical meters, which were inspected and read by a utility worker. Now, utilities are turning to smart meters, which communicate live data. This opens up the systems to hackers.

All of Turkey’s regional power grids have been investing to transform substations, transformers and circuit-breakers to smart devices since they were privatised starting in 2008, said Ugur Yuksel, co-ordinator of Turkey’s Electricity Distributors’ Association, which governs all 21 grids in Turkey.

"The more you use telecommunication systems and internet, the more exposed you are to cyber attack. The best way to minimise the threat of cyber attacks on grids is to start using closed networks."

It is not only hostile states that target the critical infrastructure at the heart of the economy, but also "hacktivists, hooligans and criminals", according to security software company Kaspersky Lab’s Vyacheslav Borilin.

Research showed that most companies did not invest enough in security technology — systems were often outdated and only a third of the employees paid attention to cybersafety, he said.

Bloomberg