Total pay for Shell top executive worth more than €24m last year

LONDON — Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden will earn a total €24.2m for 2014, making him one of the highest-earning FTSE 100 bosses, despite last year’s sharp fall in oil prices.

Mr van Beurden’s total pay includes €5.6m in salary, bonus and shares plus pension and other items, the company said on Thursday. His 2014 compensation, when calculated in British pounds, places him as the second-highest-paid senior executive on the FTSE 100 share index after WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, whose 2013 pay package reached £29.8m, according to think-tank High Pay Centre.

Shell chief financial officer Henry Simon’s total remuneration rose 46% in 2014 from a year earlier to €6.485m.

Mr van Beurden was appointed to the top position on January 1 2014. The pay levels could revive investor protest after earnings per share in 2014 declined about 8.5% to $2.38 a share.

"Is there an argument that if he is rewarded when the oil price goes up, he should sacrifice some of that reward when the oil price goes down? I think it is one-sided," said High Pay Centre director Deborah Hargreaves.

"There is a lot of upside and not much downside," she said.

Shell spokeswoman Sally Donaldson said Mr van Beurden’s total figure was "unusually high" because it included a variety of extra payments related to his long service with Shell and tax payments.

"His promotion to CEO, combined with his prior expatriation from the Netherlands to the UK, have resulted in the ‘single figure’… but it’s important to put this figure in appropriate context." BP said this month CEO Bob Dudley’s total pay rose more than 20% to $12.74m in 2014.

Shell’s earnings on a current cost of supplies basis rose to $19bn in 2014, from $17bn a year earlier, despite the near halving in oil prices in the second half of the year. European oil majors have long argued that they have to pay high salaries to retain talented people who otherwise might leave for higher-paying US firms.

By comparison, Rex Tillerson, the long-serving CEO of Exxon Mobil, earned $40m in 2012, falling to $28m in 2013. Chevron’s chief John Watson’s compensation also fell to $24m in 2013 from $32.2m in 2012.

Shell has traditionally been among the best paying companies.

Reuters