ITV to pay up to €1.1bn for Netherlands production firm Talpa Media

AMSTERDAM — ITV, Britain’s largest commercial broadcaster, agreed to pay as much as €1.1bn to acquire Talpa Media, the producer of The Voice singing competition.

Dutch billionaire John de Mol, who created one of the first modern-day reality TV shows Big Brother and founded Talpa in 2004, will initially receive €500m in cash, London-based ITV said on Thursday. Additional payments will depend on Talpa’s business performance, and ITV will use a mixture of cash and debt to finance the transaction.

Under CEO Adam Crozier, ITV is expanding in content production to complement its UK channels. Talpa will strengthen the ITV Studios arm, which has key offices in the US and UK. Some of ITV’s popular shows include Mr Selfridge starring Jeremy Piven, and soap opera Coronation Street.

"It makes ITV into a truly global force in content," Liberum Capital analyst Ian Whittaker said in a note.

European media and production houses have been joining forces in recent years and ITV itself has long been cited by analysts as a potential target, given its production capabilities and relatively small amount of debt.

All3Media, the UK’s largest independent production company, was bought by Discovery Communications and Liberty Global last May for £550m.

ITV’s content ranges from TV comedies, talk shows, reality shows to drama. The company is stepping up investments as consumers increasingly watch shows on computers, tablets and smartphones and as new video-streaming services allow access at any time.

Bloomberg