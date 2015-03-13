Cost-cutting at VW to bear fruit this year

BERLIN — German vehicle giant Volkswagen said on Thursday it expected a very large cost-cutting programme to begin bearing fruit this year. In a bid to turn around its flagship VW brand, the car maker has embarked on a drive to cut costs by €5bn.

The programme "has gotten off to a very good start," CEO Martin Winterkorn said. So far, "we have identified opportunities for improvement that represent about half of our €5bn target. We expect a benefit of well over €1bn in our result for the current year," he said.

Last year was "another successful year" for Europe’s biggest car maker. Deliveries grew 4.2% to more than 10.1-million vehicles, sales revenue increased 2.8% to €202.5bn and operating profit rose by €1bn to a record €12.7bn. VW also made a "promising start to 2015," Mr Winterkorn said.

In the first two months, worldwide deliveries were up 1.6% to 1.5-million vehicles. The difficult market environment, fierce competition, interest rate and exchange rate volatility, and fluctuations in raw materials prices all posed challenges, he said. "Depending on economic conditions, Volkswagen expects 2015 sales revenue to increase by up to 4% above the prior-year figure. We are being deliberately rather more cautious."

Mr Winterkorn said: "Our stated goal for fiscal year 2015 is to achieve further growth both in terms of volumes and in our sales revenue and operating profit."

Volkswagen fell as much as 1.6% to €238.35 on Thursday and was trading down 1.5% in Frankfurt, reversing a gain earlier in the day. The stock has risen 39% this year, valuing the car maker at €112bn.

After years of pushing for growth in its bid to surpass Toyota in deliveries, Volkswagen has shifted focus to profitability, even as it boosts investment to upgrade factories and develop technology for electric cars and self-driving vehicles.

Those efficiency efforts have yet to pay off as Volkswagen faces slowing market growth in China and plunging demand in Russia and Brazil. The manufacturer has a goal of group operating profit in a range of 5.5% to 6.5% of revenue for this year, compared with 6.3% in 2014. The VW car brand’s margin has narrowed from 3.5% in 2012.

Profitability at Audi, the world’s second-largest maker of premium cars, has also slipped as it lifts spending on additional manufacturing capacity and new models to catch BMW. The margin narrowed to 9.6% last year from 10.1%. The return on sales this year will be in a range of 8% to 10%, Audi said Tuesday.

Porsche’s profit margin, meanwhile, narrowed to 15.8% of sales from 18% after the sports-car maker rolled out the Macan compact sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Bentley ultra-luxury division’s profitability shrank to 9.7% from 10%.

Profit from Volkswagen’s operations in China jumped 21% to €5.18bn. Deliveries in the world’s largest car market rose 12% to 3.68-million vehicles.

The car maker, which sold a record 10.1-million vehicles last year, expects to "moderately" increase deliveries in 2015, backed by 50 new or revamped models including the VW Touran compact van and Audi Q7 SUV.

AFP and Bloomberg