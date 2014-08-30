Ukraine leader to push EU for Moscow sanctions

BRUSSELS — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday pushed EU leaders for tougher sanctions against Russia as they gathered in Brussels to discuss the crisis after Kiev and the West accused Moscow of sending soldiers into east Ukraine.

Fears of a wider confrontation in the region spiralled after NATO said Russia sent at least 1,000 troops across its border helping the ailing pro-Russian insurgency in a counter-offensive that has already seen key towns wrestled from Kiev’s control.

"Invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine is an act of aggression and requires an adequate reaction from the EU," Mr Poroshenko said on Twitter as he held meetings with top EU officials.

A senior official in Mr Poroshenko’s administration said late on Friday that Ukraine’s delegation will push for more substantial support for Kiev and "another set of sanctions against Russia." The EU and US have already slapped the toughest sanctions on Russia since the Cold War over the crisis, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said EU heads of state will discuss further measures at Saturday’s meeting.

Kiev and the West say Russia has sent heavier reinforcements into eastern Ukraine — charges Moscow pointedly denies despite the capture of paratroopers by Kiev and reports of secret military funerals being held in Russia.

Kiev has openly asked the EU for military help, and on Friday announced that it will also seek membership in the NATO alliance after parliament votes on dropping its official "non-bloc" policy in a move set to further enrage Moscow.

Mr Poroshenko will travel to the NATO summit in Wales next week to meet with US President Barack Obama and seek practical help from the Western alliance.

As Mr Poroshenko became a last-minute guest at the Saturday Brussels summit, Russia’s Vladimir Putin held late night discussions about Ukraine with France’s Francois Hollande and European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso, who accused Moscow of "significant incursions" into Ukraine.

Mr Putin and Mr Poroshenko met for crunch talks in Minsk on Tuesday in a meeting that Putin described "very good" and "quite frank" in an interview Friday, hailing Ukraine’s leader as a "the kind of partner with whom you can hold dialogue." Kiev and Moscow had agreed in Minsk to hold high-level discussions between army leadership and border control agencies, and an official told AFP that heads of border control will meet on Saturday.

"They will discuss measures to protect Ukrainian territory from breaches by militants and equipment," Sergiy Astakhov, an aide to the head of Kiev’s border service, told AFP.

But on the ground there seemed to be little let up for Ukrainian forces battling the rebellion in east Ukraine.

Pro-Russian militants in Donetsk region boasted on Friday that the insurgency now has full control of the border with Russia, through which NATO says Moscow has sent its troops, air defence systems and other hardware.

Kiev said on Saturday that another plane in its airforce has been shot down in the east, blaming it on a "Russian anti-aircraft system". Faced by a reinvigorated rebel push that has dramatically turned the tide after months of government gains, Ukrainian forces have been trapped in recent days in a string of town across the region.

Kiev’s contingents began a withdrawal from besieged positions near the transport hub of Ilovaysk after holding ground without reinforcements for 10 days — a hotspot in the conflict which has even sparked protests in Kiev.

An undefined number of troops from Kiev’s volunteer battalions and other forces have been trapped in the area east of rebel hub Donetsk in what one commander said was a blockade substantially reinforced by Russia’s airborne troops.

Mr Putin early on Friday issued an appeal praising the insurgency for its military successes but asking it to allow Kiev’s soldiers to exit the area.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said Saturday that the first 100 soldiers were able to come out of the surrounded area overnight, but it was not immediately clear whether they fought their way through or were allowed out by the rebels.

Pro-Kiev volunteer commander Semen Semenchenko said that some talks were held with Russian airborne troops who had arrived to Ilovaysk area.

In Azov Sea port city of Mariupol, citizens geared up to defend the city from an expected offensive from the east, where the town of Novoazovsk was captured Wednesday by rebels which Kiev believes were substantially helped by Russian regular troops.

Mariupol’s massive industries like the smelter Azovstal have promised to start forging anti-tank fortifications for Kiev’s forces in the area, local authorities said, inviting all residents to defend the city.

"We are Ukrainians, we are not slaves," one Mariupol resident Alexander, a shoe salesman, told AFP. "Help us! Give us weapons and we will do the rest" in the fight for the city, he said.

