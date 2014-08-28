Lagarde career threatened in fraud case

CHRISTINE Lagarde smashed the glass ceiling at one of the world’s pre-eminent institutions when she was named three years ago to lead the International Monetary Fund (IMF), capping a shooting-star career.

She then led the IMF’s tentatively successful efforts to halt the implosion of the eurozone and helped the fund get past the sex scandal left by her predecessor Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

But one key event when she was French finance minister in 2007-08 — a huge state payout to controversial tycoon Bernard Tapie — threatens to mar that record and possibly cut short her career on the global stage.

After four rounds of gruelling questioning, a French court this week charged her with "negligence" over the multi-million graft case. She told AFP on Tuesday she had been placed "under formal investigation."

In France, being placed under formal investigation is the nearest equivalent to being charged, and happens when an examining magistrate has decided there is a case to be answered. It does not, however, always lead to a trial and she said she was not stepping down as head of the IMF.

A steady career climb to the top of global finance has long made Ms Lagarde a French stand-out.

Now 58, she was born in Paris to academic parents and was brought up in the port city of Le Havre. As a teenager she was a synchronised swimming champion and learned to speak nearly flawless English.

After earning a law degree, she skipped a French establishment career and instead joined the Paris office of US legal consultants Baker and McKenzie.

Over 18 years she pushed her way up to become chairwoman of the company’s global executive committee in 1999, a first for the firm, and then of its global strategy committee in 2004.

She then embraced politics, joining the government of president Jacques Chirac as trade minister in June 2005.

Two years later Mr Chirac’s successor Nicolas Sarkozy named her agriculture minister, and shortly after switched her to the finance portfolio.

Though no economist, she proved deft at dealing with the erupting financial crisis that would threaten eurozone unity.

In 2011, with France in charge of the Group of 20, a group of the world’s largest economies, she became the go-to person on efforts to combat the effects of the crisis and reform the global financial system. That record underpinned her being chosen ahead of strong emerging economy rivals to be IMF MD after Mr Strauss-Kahn was forced to resign in May 2011.

At the IMF, Ms Lagarde played a crucial role in renegotiating the second Greek bail-out and worked to contain the fallout from rescues in Portugal, Ireland, and Cyprus.

Both a tough negotiator and a determined consensus-builder, she did not hesitate to cross swords with the very officials she was working closely with in her previous job, even criticising her successor as finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, of being asleep during a Cyprus crisis meeting.

"There are many instances of Ms Lagarde’s courageous truth-telling," said economist Desmond Lachman, a former IMF official.

She has also skillfully managed the shifting currents of power in the fund, where emerging giants like China are challenging the Europe-US-dominated status quo.

She has also fashioned herself as an icon to talented women fighting male dominance in large organisations like the IMF. But she keeps her feelings and personal life hidden.

She at times has drawn accusations of aloofness. While a minister, she told French complaining about high fuel prices to ride their bicycles.

She still pushes herself hard in the pool, once telling the Wall Street Journal: "I think in a previous life I must have been a dolphin."

AFP