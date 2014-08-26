NEWS ANALYSIS: New Turkish premier seems to fit in with Erdogan’s agenda

BY TEMPERAMENT they appear opposites, but Turkey’s softly spoken new prime minister and the man he replaces, firebrand president-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan, share a deep bond based on a determination to restore Turkey to its former glories.

Outgoing foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu will be confirmed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) party as its new chairman this week and will become prime minister after Mr Erdogan is sworn in as Turkey’s first directly elected head of state on Thursday.

The appointment of Mr Davutoglu, who owes much of his success to Mr Erdogan, is a further sign that modern Turkey’s most powerful leader has little intention of loosening his grip on the day-to-day running of the country as president, a role that until now has been largely ceremonial.

But Mr Davutoglu, an academic and foreign policy theorist who spent years advising the government behind the scenes before becoming foreign minister, has in recent years emerged as a political force in his own right.

The devout Sunni Muslim has helped mould a vision that has seen the AKP dominate the political landscape, mixing nationalism, Islamism, and an ideological approach to foreign and domestic policy, said Saban Kardas of the Ankara-based think-tank Orsam.

"Mr Davutoglu offers a very interesting mix of ideology and realism. And idealism does not mean just Islamism; it’s more than that. Rebuilding Turkic and Ottoman identity is a big driver, and this is where Mr Erdogan shares a lot with him."

In what now looks to have been an audition for his future role, Mr Davutoglu delivered a campaign speech in his hometown of Konya ahead of local elections in March, after Mr Erdogan lost his voice and was forced to rest.

In a fiery address more associated with the style of his political mentor, Mr Davutoglu painted a picture of an ever more powerful Turkey, helping the oppressed of the world in the face of plots and treachery.

"If you all come together and this nation stands behind us, nobody can stop our march ... They will not be able to halt us.

"With God’s permission they will not be able to lower (the Turkish) red flag," he said, as thousands cheered.

The underpinnings of Mr Davutoglu’s domestic and foreign policy were largely laid out before his political career took off in his 2001 book Strategic Depth.

Its emphasis on Turkey coming to terms with its past and reviving long-neglected regional relations led some to label it "neo-Ottomanism", a charge Mr Davutoglu himself strongly rejects.

As Mr Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser, he played a key role in negotiations between Syria and Israel, and was seen as the architect of Turkey’s close ties with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, making Ankara for a time an important negotiator.

After becoming foreign minister in 2009 his efforts to build bridges intensified in a then-praised "zero problems with the neighbours" policy. But the Arab Spring uprisings and wars in neighbouring Iraq and Syria left the policy in tatters and drew criticism that Turkey was ceding neutrality for a sectarian agenda.

Its outspoken support for the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood of Egypt’s deposed president Mohamed Mursi left Turkey without full diplomatic relations with the Arab world’s most populous nation, and set it at odds with the Gulf Arab states.

Analysts see little change in policy under Mr Davutoglu, whose views, in public at least, chime with Mr Erdogan’s.

