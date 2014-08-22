Russia takes aim at McDonald’s

MOSCOW — Russian authorities launched nationwide inspections of McDonald’s restaurants on Thursday after shutting several popular Moscow locations on apparent government orders aimed at striking back against biting western sanctions.

It was the latest salvo in Russia’s economically bruising trade war with Europe and the US over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has a history of using food-safety concerns as a weapon against unfriendly countries. It has used alleged consumer-safety concerns to ban Ukrainian products and halted imports of Georgian wine months before war with the Caucasus nation in 2008.

Washington and its European Union (EU) allies have unleashed restrictions against broad sections of Russia’s economy in response to the Kremlin’s perceived attempts to split Ukraine in two as punishment for its decision to anchor its future with the West.

Russia responded by banning nearly all US and European food and threatening even more drastic measures that could cut off the country from western goods for the first time since the Soviet era.

But the most emotive attack on the US came on Wednesday when Moscow health authorities locked up a McDonald’s restaurant that had opened its doors in the final years of communism and became a symbol of Russia’s gradual acceptance of the West.

The Moscow authorities also ordered three other central McDonald’s locations closed. One continued operating on Thursday without explanation.

But the federal office of the Rospotrebnadzor consumer safety watchdog took the campaign to a new level by ordering checks into McDonald’s locations from the European portion of Russia across the Ural Mountains and into Siberia.

Moscow’s Kommersant business daily suggested the authorities had no immediate complaints against Burger King because the Russian operations of the No2 US fast food chain is nearly half-owned by the investment arm of the state bank VTB. It cited a senior source as saying the McDonald’s checks were conducted on government orders.

