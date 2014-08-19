Turkey angry after reports of spying by German intelligence

BERLIN/ANKARA — The German government faced an angry reaction from Turkey and accusations of hypocrisy from its own opposition on Monday after media reports that its intelligence agency spied on its Nato ally.

The reports also said the agency had listened to the phone calls of two US secretaries of state — the kind of activity for which Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticised Washington.

Turkey summoned the German ambassador and called for a full explanation after a Spiegel magazine report that the BND foreign intelligence agency had been spying on Turkey for years and identified Ankara as a top surveillance target in an internal 2009 government document.

Turkey’s foreign ministry described the weekend report as “absolutely unacceptable” if true.

“It is expected that the German authorities present an official and satisfactory explanation on the claims reported by German media and end these activities immediately if the claims are true,” it said.

Berlin declined to comment about surveillance on Turkey or reports in Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and two broadcasters that the BND had “accidentally” overheard phone calls by US Secretary of State John Kerry and his predecessor, Hillary Clinton.

Last October, after reports that the US had been monitoring her mobile phone, Ms Merkel said that “spying among friends is not at all acceptable”.

Revelations by former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden of surveillance by the US’s National Security Agency have increased mistrust of Washington in Germany.

Berlin asked the top US spy in Germany to leave the country in July after the Germans unearthed a double agent at the BND.

The German opposition now accuses the government of hypocrisy. Greens party co-leader Simone Peter said it was “incomprehensible” Germany should be “actively spying on allied states” after the outcry about the agency’s activities.

