Siemens may lift takeover offer for oilfield equipment maker

SIEMENS may have to offer a record price tag to finally get the oilfield equipment maker it has been coveting for three years.

Dresser-Rand Group has hired Morgan Stanley after potential suitors expressed interest in an acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter. Siemens, which has evaluated Dresser-Rand as a takeover candidate since at least 2011, may be willing to pay more than $80 a share to add the $4.8bn firm’s dominant position in compressors as it seeks to expand in the energy industry, said Gabelli & Company.

"Siemens and Dresser-Rand are natural partners, particularly as Siemens pushes down this strategic path to build out an oil and gas offering," Justin Bergner, a Rye, New York-based analyst at Gabelli, said in a phone interview. "Siemens has the most compelling business case and therefore a reason to pay the most."

A bid at that $80-a-share price would value Dresser-Rand at almost 18 times its profit in the last year, surpassing the previous record multiple that General Electric paid for Lufkin Industries last year.

Dresser-Rand is worth the expense, said William Blair & Company, which said buyers will be drawn to the Houston-based company’s promising new subsea technology and steady cash flow from maintenance services. Swiss pump maker Sulzer has also weighed making an offer, people familiar with the matter said.

After bowing out of the bidding for Alstom’s gas turbine business earlier this year, Siemens is armed with "huge" firepower for deals, CEO Joe Kaeser said last month.

One preferred use for the conglomerate’s $12.5bn cash stockpile — which is poised to swell even more after the sale of two healthcare units — is energy acquisitions in the US.

Production in the US has soared as the combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, unlocked supplies trapped in shale-rock formations. Siemens wants to take better advantage of that boom, Mr Kaeser said.

"Our products are good, but our installed base is not that great. If you’re not in the installed base it’s hard to get it in, because no one takes stuff out and puts your stuff in, there’s just too much at risk," he said.

Dresser-Rand would give Siemens the largest system of compressors in America and complement the company’s pending $1.3bn purchase of Rolls-Royce Holdings’ energy aero-derivative gas turbine and compressor business, said Mr Bergner.

"They’re worth the premium," New York-based analyst William Blair Chase Jacobson said in a phone interview. "Being part of a larger company would open up new opportunities where it could be more price-competitive. It just gives them better negotiating power."

Bloomberg