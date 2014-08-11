Exxon starts pre-sanctions Russia deal

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin lauded Russia’s "old and reliable partner" Exxon Mobil as he gave the command for the US energy company and ally OAO Rosneft to begin drilling a $700m Arctic Ocean oil well.

Mr Putin, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Exxon’s Russia head Glenn Waller, undeterred by the crisis in US-Russian relations, together welcomed the start of the country’s northernmost well. It’s the first step in a quest for new energy resources to help maintain oil production near a post-Soviet high of more than 10-million barrels a day.

"Despite current political difficulties, pragmatism and common sense prevails," Mr Putin said at the Black Sea resort of Sochi as he gave the command via video to commence drilling today. "Nowadays, commercial success is defined by an efficient international cooperation. Businesses, including the largest domestic and foreign companies, understand this perfectly."

The European Union imposed a third round of sanctions last month, restricting the export of equipment used for offshore oil production to Russia after its relations with Europe and the US deteriorated to the lowest point since the Cold War over the conflict in Ukraine.

That hasn’t stopped Exxon, the world’s largest energy company, because the contract to hire the rig was signed before the measures were announced.

The US also sanctioned Russian energy companies Rosneft and OAO Novatek.

The partners plan to drill the Universitetskaya prospect after more than two years of planning. Exxon, which reported a drop in output to a five-year low in the second quarter, isn’t the only western company involved. BP, the UK oil company, has an interest through its 20% stake in Rosneft, whose CEO Mr Sechin is subject to sanctions.

Universitetskaya is the first of as many as 40 offshore wells Rosneft plans by 2018 to test the potential of the unexplored Arctic Ocean. The geological structure targeted by the drilling is roughly the size of Moscow and may contain as many as 9-billion barrels of oil, according to a presentation on Rosneft’s website.

"The volume of resources exceeds the oil and gas resources of the Gulf of Mexico, the Brazilian shelf, the shelf of Alaska and Canada, and it will be comparable to the resource base of Saudi Arabia," Mr Sechin said by video link from the platform.

The West Alpha rig, leased by Exxon from Bermuda-based Seadrill, is currently in the Kara Sea about 72 miles off the coast of Novaya Zemlya, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"This is a historical moment for the global oil industry," Mr Waller said in Russian. "Our co-operation is long term. We see very strong prospects here and are ready, with your permission, to work further."

Rosneft was added to a list of companies under US sanctions on July 16, triggered by Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. They prevent the company from accessing US debt markets for new financing with a maturity beyond 90 days. The US previously froze Mr Sechin’s assets and issued a visa ban on him.

Drilling will take about 70 days, which should be sufficient to assess the reserves of any discovery, Rosneft’s head of offshore, Zeljko Runje, said on a call with analysts last week.

The area is relatively free of icebergs, meaning work is ready to start, he said.

Bloomberg