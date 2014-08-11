Erdogan vies for Turkey’s presidential title

ISTANBUL — Turks voted in their country’s first presidential election on Sunday with Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan poised to win, thus fulfilling his dream of what he calls a "new Turkey" and what his opponents say will be an increasingly authoritarian nation.

A victory for Mr Erdogan would seal his place in history after more than a decade as prime minister in which Turkey has emerged as a regional economic power, riding a wave of religiously conservative support to transform the secular republic founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.

But his critics warn that a President Erdogan, with his roots in political Islam and intolerance of dissent, would lead Turkey further away from Ataturk’s secular ideals.

In a tea house in the working-class Istanbul district of Tophane, men watching election coverage on television praised Mr Erdogan as a pious man of the people who had boosted Turkey’s status both economically and on the international stage.

"Erdogan … is the defender against injustice. While the Arab world was silent, he spoke out against Israel on Gaza," said jeweller Murat. "This country was ruined by the old politicians. They lied to us. They caused economic crises, the PKK violence."

Mr Erdogan has launched a peace process with Kurdish PKK militants to end a conflict that has killed 40,000 people in 30 years.

Polling stations opened at 8am local time with 53-million Turks eligible to vote. Opinion polls put Mr Erdogan far ahead of two rivals competing for a five-year term as president. Parliament has in the past chosen the head of state but this was changed under a law pushed through by Mr Erdogan’s government.

Reuters