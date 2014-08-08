Nestlé to undertake share buyback on higher revenue gains

ZURICH — NESTLÉ, the world’s largest food company by revenue, plans to spend Sf8bn ($8.8bn) in its first share buyback in three years after reporting revenue growth that exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Revenue gained 4.7% excluding acquisitions, divestments and currency shifts in the first half, the Switzerland-based maker of Kit-Kat chocolate said on Thursday. That compares with the 4.5% median of 14 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg News.

Nestlé said the stock repurchases would start this year and run into 2015. The shares rose as much as 3.4% on Thursday, the big-gest intraday gain in nine months.

Nestlé outperformed its main European rivals Unilever and Danone in first-half sales growth and is increasing its distance from them by returning cash to shareholders through repurchases.

Nestlé is funding the buyback from the sale of part of its stake in French cosmetics company L’Oréal, which will boost second-half profit by Sf7.4bn. That leaves the Gerber baby-food maker with enough resources for acquisitions, said Bank Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.

"The Sf8bn buyback has to be put in the context of M&A (merger and acquisition) activities," Mr Bertschy said. "Nestlé would have the ability to do a bigger buyback of Sf10bn to as much as Sf20bn."

The shares traded 3.2% higher at Sf69.25 as of 11.06am in Zurich on Thursday. They have gained 7% in the past year, compared with Unilever’s 3.1% advance and Danone’s 8.9% decline.

Unilever, the maker of Magnum ice cream and Lipton tea, and French yoghurt maker Danone last month reported revenue that missed estimates.

"We’ve had a few disappointments in the food industry lately, but Nestlé has managed to report numbers that are slightly better than expected," said Julius Baer Group analyst Patrik Lang in Zurich. "The quality of the numbers is good. Investors will react positively to the results, but the stock is quite expensive."

Nestlé said on Thursday the buyback was "subject to market conditions and strategic opportunities". In 2011, it completed a Sf10bn repurchase programme that it began in 2010. Trading operating profit fell 5.4% to Sf6.44bn, held back by the strength of the Swiss currency. Analysts had estimated Sf6.53bn.

Food companies are struggling to boost growth as health-conscious consumers increasingly shun processed foods.

Bloomberg