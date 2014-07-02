Putin seeks to drive a wedge between Europe and US

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday described the conflict in Ukraine as the culmination of western efforts to contain Russia and sought to play Moscow’s "natural partner", Europe, against the US.

In a keynote speech laying out his foreign policy priorities, Mr Putin lambasted what he called a US drive to sideline Moscow and said Europe had become a victim of "short-sighted, ideology-driven approaches".

"We should clearly understand that the events provoked in Ukraine have become the essence of the proverbial politics of containment," Mr Putin said in the biennial address to Russian ambassadors.

"Let me stress that what has happened in Ukraine is the culmination of negative tendencies in global affairs and they have been accumulating for years," he said.

In what political analysts said appeared to be an undisguised attempt to drive a wedge between Brussels and Washington, Mr Putin said Moscow’s "natural partner", Europe, appeared to be a pawn in international politics.

"More and more European politicians and business people understand that one simply wants to use Europe in someone else’s interests; that it is becoming a hostage to short-sighted, ideology-driven approaches," he said, without elaborating.

Mr Putin singled out US pressure on French banks, saying it was "blackmail" linked to Paris supplying Moscow with warships. "We know of the pressure that our American partners are putting on France so that they don’t send the Mistrals to Russia."

Mr Putin stressed that Russia — which faces fresh western sanctions over Ukraine — was an unalienable part of Europe.

He told his diplomats to put together a raft of proposals on how avoid crises and meddling in European affairs. "All of us in Europe need a safety net of sorts," Mr Putin said.

"The task is to incorporate the traditional principle of nonintervention into modern European realities and initiate serious international talks about this."

He laid the blame for failed peace talks at Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s feet.

