Porsche hiring as others cut back

WEISSACH, GERMANY — Porsche, the maker of the 911 sports car, plans to increase head count by about 24% to underpin its growth ambitions.

The Volkswagen unit will hire about 1,000 employees annually in the next five years, primarily outside its home market of Germany, Thomas Edig, Porsche’s head of personnel, said on Tuesday. The workforce totaled 21,100 people worldwide at the end of May.

This runs counter to the European auto industry’s personnel reductions as manufacturers streamline operations following a six-year sales slump.

PSA Peugeot Citroën, Europe’s second-largest car maker, wants to cut 500 jobs at a French factory by offering early-retirement incentives. That is on top of plans to eliminate 11,200 employees in France.

While adding jobs, the pace of hiring at Porsche will actually slow as it balances sales and earnings gains, Mr Edig said.

The manufacturer, which has added 8,400 employees since 2010, aims to sell 200,000 cars in 2015 after adding the Macan compact sport-utility vehicle in April.

"We won’t continue to grow along the lines of the past four years, but we do need to expand on the personnel side," with new jobs in model development, production, sales and servicing, Mr Edig said.

The Macan is Porsche’s fifth model, joining the 911 and Boxster sports cars, Cayenne SUV and four-door Panamera coupe. Division CEO Matthias Mueller said in February that Porsche may decide in mid-2014 whether to add a $250,000 supercar.

With Porsche’s hiring plans, "the key message is that they expect a significant growth over many years, not just because of the new products — the Macan — but also future expansion programmes," said Juergen Pieper, an analyst at Bankhaus Metzler. "Research and development projects are going beyond Porsche’s own products, covering sports-car projects for the whole group" at Volkswagen.

First-quarter operating profit at Porsche was about 18% of sales

Bloomberg