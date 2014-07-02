Ericsson in talks with US networks

STOCKHOLM — Ericsson, the world’s biggest maker of wireless networks, is in talks to manage infrastructure for the two largest mobile-phone operators in the US.

"We are in discussions" with AT&T and Verizon Communications, Jean-Claude Geha, head of the Stockholm-based company’s managed services business, said on Tuesday in an interview.

Wireless providers in the US are increasingly turning to firms such as Ericsson to manage information technology and cloud networks. There is also growing interest in outsourcing more traditional day-to-day operations and the running of network infrastructure, he said.

Carrier spending in the US and Japan is cooling after a wave of investment in speedier networks, leaving Ericsson, Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent and Huawei Technologies to compete for fewer deals.

As operators curb infrastructure spending, Ericsson is expanding services, aiming to be a partner in running and maintaining everything from phone networks to computer systems, while offering consulting and software.

"In some of the discussions we’re having with our customers, we see the mindset is changing and we see more of the traditional network outsourcing in the future," Mr Geha said.

Ericsson’s largest managed services deal in the US is with Sprint, the third-biggest US carrier, he said.

The market for services used by telecommunications carriers will grow by as much as 7% annually over the next three years, Ericsson forecast last November. It was worth as much as $273bn in 2012, almost half of which was made up of carriers doing the tasks themselves, according to Ericsson.

Mr Geha said he expects Ericsson’s managed services revenue to improve this year as it wins contracts such as a seven-year managed services deal announced yesterday with Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation. The unit’s sales slipped about 1.7% to 5.8-billion Swedish krona ($866m) in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

The Hellenic deal "opens up doors" for Ericsson to do more work in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, which owns 40% of the Greek company, Mr Geha said.

"There is quite a bit of interest in basically outsourcing a lot of the operations in a lot of the telecom groups, not just in Europe. We’re seeing it in Africa and Latin America as well."

Ericsson shares have stagnated since April 23, when it reported sales that missed analysts’ estimates as it focuses on more lucrative contracts.

First-quarter revenue fell about 9% to 47.5-billion krona.

