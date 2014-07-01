Spanish IPO may assist US tobacco firms’ merger plans

TWO American tobacco giants that have been involved in on-and-off merger talks may get some help in Spain.

Reynolds American has explored the purchase of Lorillard for several months with its efforts so far stymied by various complications, people with knowledge of the matter said last month. Antitrust issues are one potential obstacle — though a move by Imperial Tobacco Group could help alleviate that.

Imperial is planning to sell 30% of its stock in its Madrid unit, Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings, next month to raise about $800m for the fourth-largest cigarette maker. That may put Bristol, England-based Imperial in a better position to snap up the assets that regulators would probably force Reynolds and Lorillard to offload in order for any deal to go through.

"The Logista IPO (initial public offering) may help set the Reynolds-Lorillard deal in motion again," Philip Gorham, an analyst with Morningstar in Amsterdam says. "It gives Imperial a bit of leeway to help finance the brand acquisitions and give its US business scale.’’

Reynolds and Lorillard are the biggest sellers of tobacco in the US after Altria Group, and a combination of the two North Carolina neighbours would put brands such as Reynolds’ Camel and Lorillard’s Newport cigarettes under one roof. A deal would rank as the biggest-ever tobacco merger, creating a company with more than $13bn in annual sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

‘‘We suspect the aim is to create a company containing the Newport, Camel, Pall Mall, Natural American Spirit and Grizzly brands, which would make a formidable competitor in the US," Citigroup analyst Adam Spielman wrote in a note.

The pressure to combine comes amid a need to capture more market share and create synergies as smoking declines worldwide. Global cigarette consumption is poised to drop 3% in the next four years, reflecting a 2.4% drop in China and a 4% decline in the rest of the world, Bloomberg Industries analyst Kenneth Shea says.

Speculation that a deal is in the works has sent tobacco shares higher, including a 21% gain for $32bn Reynolds this year and a 21% rise for Lorillard, giving it a market value of $22bn.

It is not just up to Reynolds and Lorillard, though. Reynolds’ largest shareholder, British American Tobacco (BAT), has been involved in the merger talks, the people with knowledge of the situation said last month, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

BAT, which has a 42% stake in Reynolds, is "the power behind the throne," and the $111bn London-based company would have to agree to finance part of the deal, Mr Gorham says.

BAT rose 0.2% to 3,482p in London on Monday morning, while Imperial eased to 2,628p.

Jane Seccombe, a spokeswoman for Winston Salem, North Carolina-based Reynolds, and Robert Bannon, director of investor relations at Greensboro, North Carolina-based Lorillard, say their firms do not comment on merger speculation.

A representative for BAT declined to comment on whether the company supports a Reynolds bid for Lorillard.

Reynolds will probably have to at least sell its Kool, Winston and Salem brands, which hold about 5% of the US market, to appease regulators, according to Wells Fargo & Company analyst Bonnie Herzog. It’s likely to already have been "shopping them to an existing manufacturer with a 2% to 4% share, creating a third viable player," she wrote in a May 21 report.

That could be Imperial Tobacco, which Citigroup says has a 3% share of the US tobacco market. The firm acquired Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Commonwealth Brands in 2007, and sells the USA Gold, Sonoma and Fortuna brands in 20 states.

It could cost Imperial between $5bn and $7bn to pick up those brands, says Erik Bloomquist, an analyst at Berenberg Bank in London. Even though "it would be a stretch to finance it, it would be a deal worth doing for them," he says.

While a representative for Imperial declined to comment on the speculation and Imperial’s potential role, he said the company has identified the US as one of its growth markets.

Earlier this month, Imperial CEO Alison Cooper told analysts and investors at a Deutsche Bank conference in Paris that the $43bn firm was building "positive momentum" in that market. "I’ve been very clear on my focus on the US in the last few years. Clearly there are options around that business."

Imperial is planning to sell as much as 30% of its stake in Logista, a distributor of goods to gas stations and other outlets in Europe that it acquired as part of its 2008 takeover of Altadis. The proceeds of about $800m, based on the mid-point of the IPO price range, will be used to pay debt or reinvest in its business.

Imperial is better placed to buy any Reynolds-Lorillard brands that may become available than most of its peers, including Japan Tobacco, which has also been named as a potential buyer, Oriel Securities tobacco analyst Chris Wickham says. "For Imperial it really is a question if it can enhance the profitability of the Commonwealth brands and get some synergies" out of a deal, he says. "The reality is that Imperial is in a better position to extract synergies than someone like Japan Tobacco because it already has a business there."

A spokeswoman from Japan Tobacco International declined to comment on the firm’s plan to acquire assets.

While it may make sense for Imperial to buy brands that might be sold after a Reynolds-Lorillard merger, it could depend on which brands end up for sale and the company’s finances.

It is also unclear if a tobacco megadeal will even happen.

Ms Herzog is one of the believers. She sees a 90% chance that the merger gets done.

Benefits of the combination include creating a stronger number three competitor to Altria, greater pricing power and more resources to drive the growth of electronic cigarettes, Ms Herzog says.

While it could be a financial stretch for Imperial to buy any brands that may shake loose from a Reynolds-Lorillard deal, the chance to increase the firm’s presence in the US may make a purchase worth the price.

"The Reynolds-Lorillard deal could be fortuitous for Imperial if it results in Imperial picking up those brands," Mr Shea says.

Bloomberg