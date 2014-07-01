Philips to share R&D costs with outside investors

AMSTERDAM — Royal Philips will merge some lighting units into a €1.4bn stand-alone company to share research and development costs with outside investors, echoing a move by German rival Siemens.

Philips will combine LED-component and automotive-lighting assets and explore strategic options including an initial public offering for these operations, the company said on Monday.

The stock rose up to 3.9% in Amsterdam trading, the biggest intraday gain since December 16.

CEO Frans van Houten, a Philips veteran with a record for turning around under performing assets, is focusing the 123-year-old company on more profitable businesses such as health-care equipment and wellness offerings.

Siemens spun off its entire lighting division last year as the industry gets to grips with stiffening competition and shifts towards LEDs, which are smaller and more energy-efficient than traditional bulbs.

Having invested in lumileds and automotive lighting in the past few years to spur growth, Philips will now seek partners before another round of investment, Mr van Houten said.

"First we will carve out the business and set it standalone, integrate the automotive and LED part, and in parallel we expect to engage with interested parties later this year."

All options were being considered, including an IPO, he said.

Philips will keep the business with so-called connected LED lighting systems and services, which installs complex lighting offerings for cities from Washington to Amsterdam.

Combining lumileds components with lighting technology for vehicles will bring benefits in shared research and development and procurement, as well as broaden the customer base, Philips said on Monday.

"We believe we have a superior product, and we measure ourselves with the very best in the industry," said Mr van Houten.

"We think we can compete very well against Asian competitors."

Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, CEO of the lumileds business, will head the new company, Philips said.

"From a cyclical point of view, timing seems right to divest lumileds together with automotive lighting, with which Philips will increase focus to connected LED lighting systems and services, LED luminaires and LED lamps," ING analyst Robin van den Broek said in a research note.

Philips predicts that the units will merge in the first half of 2015, and will book an initial €30m in costs this year. Philips rose as much as 86 cents to €23.12 and was up 3.3% in the Dutch capital on Monday morning, valuing the company at €22bn.

Mr van Houten last year pledged to extend his efficiency drive to bolster the company’s profitability.

Philips is striving to achieve 2016 goals including a compound annual growth rate for comparable sales of 4% to 6%, with a profit margin of 11% to 12%

Bloomberg