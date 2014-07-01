Cameron in turnaround on Juncker

LONDON — Britain can do business with Jean-Claude Juncker, Prime Minister David Cameron declared on Monday after failing to prevent European Union (EU) leaders giving the Luxembourger the bloc’s most powerful job in a defeat that could push Britain closer to leaving the EU.

Mr Cameron’s loss of an unprecedented summit vote he forced over the next European Commission president sharpened concern that the world’s sixth largest economy may be sliding towards the exit. Only Hungary sided with Britain in the 26-2 vote.

Mr Cameron later struck a more conciliatory tone during a session of parliament on Monday, saying he would work with Mr Juncker and did not want to personalise his appointment.

But the opposition Labour party charged that Mr Cameron’s strategy of seeking to reshape Britain’s ties with the EU was in tatters.

"We will now have to deal open and frankly with the new Commission president," said Mr Cameron, saying Mr Juncker had promised to address the issues of reform Britain has put on the table.

"We now need to make sure we hold him to that."

Mr Cameron phoned Mr Juncker to congratulate him on Sunday. In an article in Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper earlier on Monday he said they could have a productive working relationship if Britain’s concerns were recognised.

"If ... we can agree that we are not heading, at different speeds, to the same place — as some have assumed up to now — then there is business we can do," Mr Cameron wrote.

The Conservative prime minister has promised to renegotiate Britain’s EU ties and hold an in/out referendum in 2017 if he is re-elected in a general election next year.

The first opinion poll taken after his defeat over Mr Juncker showed a big plurality of voters now want to leave — 47% against 39% who want to stay in the EU.

Having spent six weeks criticising Mr Juncker and refusing to talk to him, the British leader faces the awkward task of trying to mend fences with a man he branded a "career Brussels insider" and the wrong person to head the executive that proposes and enforces EU laws.

Mr Cameron has said the nomination of Mr Juncker, former prime minister of Luxembourg, a veteran European deal broker, would make his goal of renegotiating Britain’s EU ties harder. "I do not deny that it has made the task harder and the stakes higher," Mr Cameron wrote on Monday. "You don’t turn around a tanker like the EU with ease." In heated exchanges in parliament, Ed Miliband, the leader of the opposition Labour party, said Mr Cameron’s plans to change Britain’s EU relationship were in disarray.

"He couldn’t get four countries to support him over Mr Juncker," said Mr Miliband.

"And if he can’t get four countries to block the appointment of a president, how an earth is he going to get 27 countries to support a new (EU) treaty? ...

"His renegotiation strategy is in tatters."

Mr Miliband said the "centre of gravity" of Mr Cameron’s party was drifting towards an EU exit, adding that he had given a master class in how to alienate EU allies by using threats, insults and being disengaged.

Defending a strategy that isolated Britain, Mr Cameron has cast himself as a man of principle, who is ready to endure humiliation to argue the case of disenchanted voters who want the EU to change. Britain’s main political parties opposed Mr Juncker but critics said Mr Cameron’s confrontational strategy spooked allies

