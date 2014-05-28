Atos chief sees value in Bull, plans to offer €620m takeover bid

THIERRY Breton is taking a walk down memory lane. The former finance minister of France, now the CEO of software maker Atos, is engineering a €620m bid to acquire Bull, the computer company he tried to revive two decades ago.

Once an icon of made-in-France technology, Bull has undergone 30 years of state restructuring to go from making cash machines and microchips to selling software to customers such as Carrefour and the military. Now, Mr Breton is venturing into cybersecurity and cloud-computing technology, developing gadgets such as €2,000-apiece smartphones offering voice encryption and secure web access.

"The load of data our clients ask us to host doubles every 18 months — that’s making our business a scale game," Mr Breton, who worked at Bull from 1993-97, including as vice-chairman, told a press conference in Paris on Monday.

Bull, founded in the 1930s, was named after Fredrik Rosing Bull, the Norwegian engineer who developed a punch-card device in 1919. It rivalled International Business Machines with its calculating machines that were the ancestors of today’s computers.

However, after decades of bailouts, involving linkups with companies including General Electric and Honeywell International, France took it over in 1982.

The government later sold stakes in Bull to other computer companies. Bull raised funds in the mid-1990s from investors including Motorola, NEC and Orange. Under Mr Breton, Bull acquired shares in Packard Bell through the sale of its holding in Zenith Data Systems to the US computer maker.

Bull went on to receive more than €1bn in state aid between 2001-05, the year Mr Breton moved on to become finance minister.

In its presentation detailing the proposed acquisition on Tuesday, Atos forecast revenue growth will be fastest in digital security and cloud. Still those businesses account for just 10% of the enlarged entity’s combined sales of about €10bn. Consulting and systems integration — Atos helps customers such as banks and retailers to manage their communication systems — still contribute more than a third of the group’s revenue. Atos’s consulting revenue shrank 1.9% last quarter.

"It’s surely no coincidence that Mr Breton picks a company he knows from the past," Fairesearch analyst Heinz Steffen says. "I see most growth from cybersecurity, which has strong margins. Consulting won’t do as well."

For Mr Breton, who has led some of France’s largest firms including former electronics maker Thomson and phone carrier Orange, the bid for Bull comes weeks after Atos attempted to acquire Groupe Steria, one of the country’s oldest computer-services providers.

Steria rebuffed the unsolicited proposal and said it would stick with a rival bid from Sopra Group.

Mr Breton said Atos’s offer remains valid through June 27. "It’s a totally separate subject from the Bull transaction," he said, adding that he has been working on the Bull bid for more than a year. "If Steria’s board accepts our offer, we’ll be happy to welcome them."

Software companies such as Atos and Germany’s SAP are using acquisitions to expand in cloud computing, or software that allows data to be accessed remotely via the web. The combination will strengthen Atos’s business in areas such as super-computing, the techniques used to analyse large amounts of data with complex mathematics algorithms, and cybersecurity.

Crescendo Industries, a holding group co-founded by Bull CEO Philippe Vannier, is the largest shareholder with about 20%. Orange still owns about 8%, while France’s investment arm, Caisse des Depots et Consignations, has a 5% stake, according to Bloomberg data.

Owners of 24.2% of Bull’s shares have agreed to tender their stock, Atos says. The bid is recommended by both companies’ boards. Orange spokesman Sebastien Audra says the carrier will examine Atos’s offer, calling it "constructive for Bull’s future".

Atos is paying nine times Bull’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, compared with Bloomberg data of 15 times for comparable transactions.

Bloomberg