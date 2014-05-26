Ford pins hope on high-end models to boost European sales

COLOGNE — Ford wants to steal customers from premium car makers with higher-end versions of its mass-market models as it tries to end years of losses in Europe.

With most of its rivals chasing the same affluent buyers, the tactic is fraught with risk and there may be few winners.

But at the US company’s European headquarters, executives are confident they can convince drivers to pay more for existing models upgraded with leather interiors, chrome mouldings and top-notch customer service packaged under a new label, Vignale.

Success would help Ford achieve durable profitability in Europe, which is emerging from its severest automotive market downturn in two decades.

The Detroit-based company has not made money in the region since 2010.

Ford’s European sales could soar 25% to 1.65-million cars by 2020, said research firm IHS Automotive, as it churns out at least 25 new or upgraded models by 2017.

That may count for little if it cannot raise prices. Ford’s European market share bounced back in the first four months of this year, but that was partly because it cut prices more than rivals, according to a researcher.

"Prices are still as competitive as they were in the worst of times," said Ford’s European sales chief Roelant de Waard.

The second-biggest US vehicle maker has spent years searching for a premium formula that works in Europe’s competitive car market, a process that saw it take on and later jettison European car makers Volvo and Jaguar.

This time it is focusing on its own brand as it targets more affluent Ford buyers and drivers considering their first purchase of a high-end car. It also has customers of German premium brands BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz in its sights.

Ford will also start selling its iconic Mustang sports car in Europe next year and does not rule out introducing the upscale Lincoln brand at a later stage.

Europe CEO Stephen Odell said the firm was on track to meet next year’s profit goal, but the brand needs to develop further.

Ford is not alone in its upscale ambitions. French rival Peugeot is more advanced in launching its DS marque, which CEO Carlos Tavares plans to separate from the Citroen brand.

Meanwhile, high-volume car makers are being squeezed in a downmarket expansion by luxury rivals, with a push into compact cars by Mercedes-Benz and Audi. As if that were not competition enough, Fiat Chrysler is readying a major push for Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

Reuters