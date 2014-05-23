Bank offers London property bond deal

LONDON — Buying a home in London’s most affluent areas is becoming unattainable for anyone without a billionaire’s bank balance. For those feeling squeezed out, a Swiss private bank is offering a side door to the market.

The UK unit of Zurich-based EFG International sold bonds backed by mortgages on homes in the Knightsbridge and Chelsea districts, where Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and billionaire ship owner John Fredriksen own homes. The average value of the mortgages is £1.5m and the loans account for about 50% of property values, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Home prices in the capital’s most desirable areas have jumped more than 60% since 2009, making central London the second-most expensive place in Europe to buy a house after Monaco, said broker Knight Frank.

EFG International’s notes will add impetus to the UK’s residential mortgage-backed security market (RMBS), which this year shrank to the smallest in four years with sales of £4.3bn.

"They are different from the typical residential mortgage-backed security transaction in that they offer exposure to the most affluent areas in London," JPMorgan Chase London-based head of European asset-backed securities research Gareth Davies said. "The bonds will likely get a lot of attention from investors."

Knightsbridge is home to the UK’s most expensive apartment complex, One Hyde Park, where owners include Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, and Vladimir Kim, chairman of Kazakhstan’s largest copper producer. A penthouse in the complex valued at £175m, a UK record, sold last month.

Buyers of the EFG bonds cannot expect to see the same stellar returns that have been achieved in the property market. They will instead have notes with AAA grades from Moody’s Investors Service and DBRS Ratings because they are secured by high-quality loans.

The £266m of bonds were priced yesterday to yield 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point, more than the London interbank offered rate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That is equivalent to initial annual interest of about 1.3%.

"The transaction offered a rare opportunity for investors to access securities backed by prime London residential mortgages granted to wealthy individuals at a conservative average loan to value ratio," said EFG head of treasury Kurt Haueter in Zurich.

The securities are the most London-centric RMBS in the UK’s £204bn market for the debt, according to DBRS analyst Alastair Bigley. More than 80% of the loans are located in London, which compares to an average of between 30% and 50% for UK prime RMBS transactions, he said.

