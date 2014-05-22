Alstom likely to receive Siemens offer for power unit

PARIS — Germany’s Siemens wrote to Alstom on Tuesday asking for more information ahead of a likely offer for the French firm’s power business, French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said.

Alstom is already in talks with US conglomerate General Electric (GE) over a €12.35bn bid for its power arm, which it is due to review by June 2. Under pressure from the French government, however, it has opened its books to Siemens as well.

Sources said Siemens is working on a formal offer to swap all of its rail business in exchange for Alstom’s power business, which could come as early as this week.

"Siemens is pursuing its work and has written to Alstom this morning asking for more information and a deeper understanding of Alstom, obviously with the aim to most certainly draw up a proposal," Mr Montebourg said.

"We understand its determination to be constant, serious and diligent," he said.

It was not immediately clear what more information the German company had requested. Alstom said it had given Siemens access to the same data as GE.

Mr Montebourg and the French government has criticised GE’s bid, saying a sale of Alstom’s power arm would weaken the once bailed-out engineering group by reducing it to its smaller transport business.

Paris and Berlin have played up an alliance between Alstom and Siemens as a European alternative that would create two industry champions, one around power with Siemens and one around transport with Alstom.

Alstom has shown little interest in a deal with its longtime German rival, but a competing offer would give the French government more leverage with GE after it gave itself the power to block foreign takeovers in "strategic sectors". Mr Montebourg said he was still waiting to see improved, detailed offers from both groups.

To address French concerns over energy independence, Siemens could offer, among other sweeteners, to hand over Alstom’s wind and nuclear power assets to French state-controlled energy group Areva, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Areva CEO Luc Oursel said earlier on Tuesday his group could be interested in Alstom’s wind turbines unit.

Alstom CEO Patrick Kron confirmed that talks were under way to bring together Alstom’s and Areva’s wind operations.

"Why not, if that helps address some stakeholders’ concerns?" he said, while cautioning against options that would end up "chopping up into pieces" Alstom’s various businesses.

Throughout his audition, Mr Kron continued to back GE’s bid, saying it would help strengthen Alstom in the face of a power market depressed by weak demand and low electricity prices.

He warned that prolonged uncertainty over a deal could discourage clients from signing new contracts with Alstom and thus risk further weakening the business and staff morale.

"GE’s offer is an excellent option," Mr Kron told France’s National Assembly on Tuesday. The bid meets government concerns about France’s energy independence, local decision-making and potential job cuts as there are almost no overlaps between the companies’ operations, he said.

Mr Kron’s renewed support for GE’s bid contrasts with that of Mr Montebourg, who reiterated a preference for Siemens’s proposal on Tuesday.

While Mr Kron said he would examine any rival offer, he told the legislators that he wanted a swift solution to be found.

Munich-based Siemens may decide as early as this week on an offer, contingent on sufficient access to Alstom’s books and management, people familiar with the matter said last week.

France last week passed legislation extending the government’s ability to block foreign takeovers into the fields of energy, transport and healthcare.

The decree was a "decision to put an end to a form of laissez faire," Mr Montebourg told the National Assembly. "Our companies aren’t prey, but they need alliances. They’re not available for dismantling — particularly when they have our strategic interests in their hands."

The move by Mr Montebourg, an admirer of Louis XIV’s dirigiste finance minister Jean-Baptiste Colbert, follows a tradition of French state intervention in business aimed at capping unemployment, as the country struggles with a stagnant economy and record-high joblessness.

President François Hollande, who said on May 6 that GE’s bid was "not acceptable," demanded the US company sweeten its offer to protect jobs and was seeking assurances that a deal would not threaten France’s nuclear industry. His government is seeking to extract concessions from Connecticut, US-based GE and has been pushing Siemens to make a binding offer.

GE is in early-stage talks with state-controlled nuclear group Areva and other French companies about asset sales or partnerships as it awaits direction from the French government on whether it must sell assets to get the deal done, people familiar with the matter said last week.

GE is exploring concessions, including entering ventures in areas from nuclear power to wind turbines to rail signalling, the people said.

Areva said on Wednesday it may examine a tie-up with Alstom’s offshore wind-turbine business once the merger of its own wind operations with that of Spain’s Gamesa Corp Tecnologica is completed. "GE has told us that they want to improve their proposal by taking our requests into account," Mr Montebourg said after the hearing.

"I don’t know what they are able to do."

Siemens is getting the same access to Alstom’s data and management as GE, Mr Kron said. Alstom has given its board until June 2 to review GE’s bid and any rival offer.

