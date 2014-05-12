Omnicom-Publicis deal falls apart

PARIS — The $35bn merger of US-based Omnicom and France’s Publicis collapsed on Friday after a battle for control destroyed plans to create the world’s largest advertising agency.

The deal, heralded in July last year as a merger of equals that would enable the two agencies to compete more effectively in the digital arena, foundered on issues ranging from its complex tax structure to the firms’ divergent cultures. The two sides were also losing major work — more than $1.5bn in the past month alone — and did not want to let the uncertainty continue.

"I have not been able to convince John that balance is balance," Publicis CE Maurice Levy said of his counterpart John Wren. "Omnicom wanted their people to fill the CEO, chief financial officer and general counsel jobs," he said. "I thought that went too far. I was not ready to cede on this point."

Omnicom CEO Mr Wren said the two sides had failed to find a way past the strong corporate cultures that existed in each company.

The dispute over who should be chief financial officer would have influenced whether the new company inclined towards a centralised structure to manage costs, which Publicis argues has driven its higher margins, or Omnicom’s more devolved approach.

Neither company will pay a termination fee, and they will split the costs of the failed deal, such as legal fees.

"There was no one factor," Mr Wren said. "There are a lot of complex issues we haven’t resolved. There are strong corporate cultures in both companies that delayed us for reaching an agreement. There was no clear finish line in sight, and uncertainty is never a good thing when you are in the personal service business."

With the deal off the cards, analysts predicted a period of turmoil ahead for the industry as Publicis and Omnicom seek to re-engage with clients after recent business losses.

One global consultant who advises clients on media spend said that agencies within Martin Sorrell’s WPP, which will keep its crown as the world’s largest advertising agency, had won a lot of work lately by cutting fees.

Publicis shares were down almost 1%, while Britain’s WPP was flat. Smaller French player Havas, seen as a takeover target, jumped 3.4%.

"We see the consequences for the agency space as negative as, shorter-term, it is likely to lead to a more competitive environment and, longer-term, it dashes the hopes that the merger would lead to an easing of pressures in staff costs and client fees," wrote Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker.

Some analysts also said further deals could crop up involving perhaps fourth-largest agency Interpublic and Japanese advertising group Dentsu.

Mr Sorrell said the failure of the deal had turned into a soap opera. "You now have the charade of them trying to say we’re just as well off apart as we were together, which begs the question of why spend a couple of hundred million dollars to prove that being together didn’t work. It was ill thought through."

Although Mr Levy still believes Publicis should be bigger to cope with the way technology is changing the ad business, he demurred on whether the group needed a big acquisition. "For now, our goal is simple — to accelerate our strategic plan," he said.

Publicis and Omnicom had justified the marriage as a way to provide scale and capital to cope with technological forces reshaping the industry.

Mr Wren and Mr Levy, who toasted the tie-up with champagne in Paris last summer, had said it would enable them to better compete with the likes of Google and Facebook, which dominate digital advertising, an area that accounts for nearly a quarter of global marketing spending.

The planned merger had called for a 50-50 ownership split of the equity in the new company, Publicis Omnicom Group, with Mr Wren and Mr Levy serving as co-CEOs for 30 months from the closing.

Reuters