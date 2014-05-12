London is world favourite for billionaires

LONDON —London has more billionaires than any other city in the world, and Britain has more billionaires per head of population than any other country, new data released over the weekend showed.

The survey of Britain’s super-rich compiled for the Sunday Times newspaper is likely to prompt debate in a country where many still struggle financially and where food banks are a fact of life, despite economic growth recently returning to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crash.

London is home to 72 of Britain’s 104 sterling billionaires, well ahead of Moscow, in second place with 48 people worth the equivalent of £1bn or more.

New York is in third place with 43 billionaires, San Francisco in fourth place with 42, Los Angeles next with 38 and Hong Kong in sixth place with 34.

Indian-born brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja top the British list with a fortune of £11.9bn, amassed through the family-owned Hinduja Group, which has interests in oil, banking, the automotive industry, property and the media.

The pair nudged last year’s top of the billionaire list, Alisher Usmanov, to second place. The Uzbekistan-born Russian’s fortune has been hit by the fall in value of the rouble and Russian stock prices as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

Others in the top 25 include Ukrainian-born internet, chemicals and music industry investor Len Blavatnik in fourth place; a property magnate the Duke of Westminster, Gerald Grosvenor, in 10th place; and Saudi-born Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber and his family, known for their hotel and resort investments, in thirteenth place.

This year is the first year the minimum wealth of Britain’s 50 richest people has topped £1.5bn. Only £700m was needed to join the exclusive club a decade ago.

Britain’s 104 billionaires have a total wealth of £301.13bn, compared with 88 a year ago with a combined worth of £245.66bn.

