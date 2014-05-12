Europe sales help Mittal over decline in Russia

LONDON — ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest steel maker, has said European demand is growing faster than it expected, countering a slump in Russia and Ukraine.

Demand in its biggest market may expand as much as 3% this year, ArcelorMittal said on Friday after giving first-quarter results, up from the 2.5% it predicted in February. The forecast for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was reversed to a 2% contraction from growth of 2.5%, because of the crisis over Ukraine.

"The changes overall to our business are positive because our core markets are the US and Europe," chief financial adviser Aditya Mittal said. "We’re not directly exposed to the Chinese market. We are exposed to the CIS markets, but not to the same level as Europe."

ArcelorMittal, which shut plants and fired workers after waning demand and excess capacity eroded margins, forecast in February profit would rise 16% this year as demand rebounded in the US and Europe.

The Luxembourg-based company lowered its estimate for global steel use growth to 3% to 3.5% from a February forecast of 3.5% to 4%, saying demand in China would expand at a slower pace than expected as the property market cooled.

"The recovery in the European economy is spurring demand for steel, outpacing China where demand is flat," said Shanghai-based analyst at Masterlink Securities Sarah Wang. "ArcelorMittal, as a dominant producer in Europe, is benefiting from the growth and a production discipline."

ArcelorMittal, which owns iron ore mines, maintained its assumption that the steel making ingredient would average $120 a tonne this year. The price of iron ore is a threat to the company’s full-year $8bn target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, Bank of America said in a note to investors on Friday.

In the worst standoff with Russia since the fall of the Iron Curtain, the US and the European Union have joined Ukraine in accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of fomenting unrest in eastern Ukraine after his government annexed Crimea in March.

ArcelorMittal is one of the biggest foreign investors in Ukraine, having bought mills and mines from the government for about $4.8bn in 2005. Russian steel use is set to stagnate this year because of the crisis, Mittal said.

On Friday, ArcelorMittal reiterated its full-year guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. First-quarter net loss narrowed to $205m from $345m a year earlier.

"The figures continue to show the improved year-over-year performance of our business, driven by recovering steel markets," CEO Lakshmi Mittal said in the statement. "The prospects for growth of our core markets in Europe and the US are encouraging and overall we remain cautiously optimistic about the business outlook for the rest of 2014."

Nearest rival Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal’s fourth-quarter profit surged 82% to ¥50bn ($492m), according to Bloomberg calculations based on 12-month results released on Friday by the company. Sales totalled ¥1.479-trillion.

The company, which sold 21-million tonnes of steel in the first quarter, maintained its forecast for shipments to rise 3% and iron-ore sales 15% this year.

ArcelorMittal said it expected a "moderate improvement" in steel margins.

The steel maker has cut $4.8bn in costs since 2008 and targets a further $3bn in savings by 2015.

It has reduced its workforce by more than 80,000 and closed plants in Belgium and France.

Net debt rose to $18.5bn in the quarter, according to the statement.

ArcelorMittal is trying to reduce its borrowings to about $15bn after its credit rating was cut to below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings.

Net debt had peaked for the year, Aditya Mittal said.

Bloomberg