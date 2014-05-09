Putin’s softer stance on Ukraine puzzles observers

MOSCOW — One of Vladimir Putin’s most influential supporters was up early on Thursday explaining to puzzled Russians why the president has softened his stance on Ukraine.

Vladimir Solovyov, the outspoken host of a popular radio call-in, enthusiastically portrayed Mr Putin’s unexpected appeal to separatists in east Ukraine to suspend a planned autonomy referendum as a masterstroke.

"This is a very clever and strong move in the game of chess over Ukraine," he told listeners. "Putin has again become peacemaker No 1 ."

Dismissing a caller’s concerns that it might seen be as a sign of weakness, he said: "Putin has forced the Ukrainian authorities into a dialogue ... He’s massively raised his support in Europe."

When another listener dissented, the acid-tongued host told him he was listening to the wrong channel and, inventing a name, told him to "go and listen to ‘Voice of the Enemy’". If ever Mr Putin needed supporters like Mr Solovyov, it may be now.

Hours after the radio show, the separatists rejected Mr Putin’s call and decided to press ahead with the referendum on Sunday in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

He also said on Wednesday he had pulled troops back from the border with Ukraine — despite Western denials — and that a previously much criticised plan to hold a presidential election on May 25 would be a "step in the right direction" by Ukraine.

Many people were left scratching their heads, even in a country where aides acknowledge the president listens only to his "inner voice" when taking major decisions. This particular one could take a lot of explaining.

If the Kremlin did not co-ordinate Thursday ’s decision by the rebels in east Ukraine to pursue the referendum, Mr Putin risks losing their trust and, with it, the ability to influence them.

Such a public snub, pre-arranged or not, could easily backfire on him, raising doubts about his ability to ensure Russia comes out on top in the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War.

Some observers rule out the possibility that the former KGB spy risked so much without consulting the rebels. "I think it is unlikely that, while making this request to delay the secession referendum, Putin did not know what the answer would be," said Maria Lipman, a Russian analyst at the Moscow Carnegie Centre think tank.

"This can be used to show that the people in Ukraine’s east are not Russians, take no orders from Russia, that Russia exercises no control over them because they only do what they want to do.

"Putin wanted to get this message across."

If this is Mr Putin’s strategy, it comes with many risks. His cautious approval of the presidential election in Ukraine not only came out of the blue but contradicted what other Russian officials have been saying.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov questioned whether the vote should go ahead while Ukraine’s armed forces were on the streets trying to quell unrest.

Moscow seemed until then to be doing all it could to ensure the election does not go ahead or is flawed, so that Russia can continue to deny the legitimacy of Kiev’s pro-Western rulers.

Mr Putin appears to have ripped up the script, as well as pushing the possibility of a Russian military invasion to protect "threatened compatriots" into the distance. Whatever the aim, it risks leaving him out of step with the narrative followed until now by Russia’s loyal state media.

State television’s portrayal of the leaders in Kiev as fascists, and its warnings of genocide, appeared designed to pave the way for an invasion or annexation of parts of Ukraine — from which Mr Putin has now backed away.

"I don’t think it is all that easy for Putin now to act in a measured way," said former Kremlin spin doctor Gleb Pavlovsky. "He’s now more measured than the majority of the people."

Reuters