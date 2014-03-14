Hollande on back foot over phone tapping

PARIS — A controversy surrounding the tapping of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy’s phone is putting his successor on the back foot.

Since news broke on March 7 of the year-long tapping of Mr Sarkozy’s phone by judges investigating him on charges of illegal campaign funding, members of President François Hollande’s government have been confronted with what they knew and when. Their differing responses have drawn charges from the opposition of political interference in the French legal system.

The Hollande’s government’s communication missteps and revelations from illegal recordings in Mr Sarkozy’s own camp have provided fodder for the front pages of French newspapers. With less than two weeks to go before France’s municipal elections, polls suggest both of the country’s main parties will suffer.

"The feeling of the French will be that they’re all rotten," said Laurent Dubois, a professor at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris. "Sarkozy has managed to cover his tracks and now no one understands anything.

"The government could have benefited from this but the communication errors make them look like amateurs."

Justice Minister Christiane Taubira, who is at the centre of the controversy, said on Wednesday she was informed of the surveillance on February 28, reversing a statement from two days earlier in which she pleaded ignorance of the taps. "I didn’t know the dates of the intercepted conversations and even now I don’t know the content."

Labour Minister Michel Sapin said on Europe 1 radio on Thursday "the government was informed in accordance with the law and there has been no breach of the law".

The popularity of Mr Hollande, who’s struggling to revive economic growth and cut joblessness, remains near record lows, polls have shown in recent weeks. The Socialist president’s approval rating slid three points in a month to 25%, according to a Harris Interactive poll published March 3.

Mr Sarkozy, who stepped up public appearances earlier this year, saw his own standing with voters slip last week following the revelations about recordings made by former adviser Patrick Buisson while he was in office.

The spat over those recordings was overtaken by the one about judicial wiretaps made of Mr Sarkozy after he left office. Paris judges are working on three cases involving the former president, Le Monde reported last week.

They are probing alleged illegal political funding from Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi; the circumstances surrounding money Mr Sarkozy is alleged to have received from L’Oreal SA heiress Liliane Bettencourt; and his role in then-finance minister Christine Lagarde’s decision on an arbitration settlement with French businessman Bernard Tapie.

