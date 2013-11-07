Syria envoy still upbeat about talks

GENEVA — The United Nations (UN)-Arab League envoy for Syria has expressed hope that a peace conference — delayed again — could still be held by year’s end, as the Syrian opposition remains deeply divided over its participation.

"We were hoping that we’d be in a position to announce a date today; unfortunately we’re not," UN-Arab League peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said in Geneva on Tuesday. "But we’re still hoping that we’ll be able to have the conference before the end of the year."

Mr Brahimi said he would meet Russian and US officials again, on November 25.

His comments followed a day of intense discussions with senior diplomats from the world powers aimed at preparing a new international conference to try to end the Syrian conflict. But Tuesday’s meeting ended without a date.

Pressed to reveal the main stumbling blocks, Mr Brahimi cited divisions within the Syrian opposition, saying he hoped it would "move towards the formation of a credible delegation" for talks. "That will be a big step forward to make the conference possible," the Algerian veteran international mediator said.

The main umbrella opposition National Coalition has said that it plans to meet in Istanbul on Saturday to decide whether to attend the peace talks. But a key member of the bloc has threatened to quit if it decides to attend, and some rebels have warned that all participants will be deemed traitors.

The fate of President Bashar al-Assad is crucial to the opposition, which has insisted that his resignation be on the negotiating table — a demand rejected by Damascus.

A senior US official voiced optimism that the conference, dubbed Geneva II, could be held by the end of the year, but stressed the importance of giving the splintered opposition time to create a representative delegation. "This is about building the future of Syria," said the official, who requested anonymity.

"That is a long, difficult, complicated process. If it takes the opposition a few more weeks to prepare themselves in the way they feel they need to ... we want to support them to do that."

