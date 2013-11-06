UK police defend terror-prevention methods

THE British government defended its terror-prevention measures on Monday after a Somalia-born suspect escaped surveillance by putting on a burqa during a visit to a mosque.

Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed, who was subject to an order restricting his movements, entered a mosque in London on Friday wearing western-style clothes but CCTV images showed him leaving disguised as a woman, with his face and body fully covered.

He is understood to have received training and fought overseas for the Somalia-based al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked militants who launched an attack on a Nairobi mall in September in which at least 67 people were killed.

British newspapers yesterday reported that Mr Mohamed was trying to join up with terror suspect Samantha Lewthwaite in East Africa. The British woman, also known as the White Widow, is wanted for alleged terror offences in Kenya. She is the widow of Germaine Lindsay, one of four Islamist suicide bombers who attacked the London transport network on July 7 2005, killing 52 people. Ms Lewthwaite is also said to be a holder of a South African passport and efforts are under way in South Africa to establish how she got it.

The Times reported that Mr Mohamed had been cleared of tampering with his electronic monitoring tag on the day of his disappearance. Home Secretary Theresa May, the internal affairs minister, said the suspect did not pose a "direct threat" to Britain.

He is under a Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures notice, imposed primarily to prevent overseas travel.

"The police and security service have confirmed that they do not believe that this man poses a direct threat to the public in the UK. The reason he was put on (notice) in the first place was to prevent his travel to support terrorism overseas," she said in a statement to parliament.

Saleh Nabhan and Harun Fazul, two former leaders of al-Shabaab who trained Ms Lewthwaite, are named in a high court judgment after Mr Mohamed appealed against his Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures notice, before Lord Justice Jones.

Lord Justice Jones wrote: "The Security Service assesses that CC (Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed) is linked to a group of British nationals who received terrorist training from al-Qaeda operatives in Somalia in 2006. The group returned to the UK in late 2006 and early 2007 and has evolved into a well-established and prolific extremist facilitation network, actively supporting extremist associates in East Africa.

"The network consists of a UK-based group and an East Africa-based group. The UK group supports the activities of the associates in Somalia and also seeks to recruit and radicalise further individuals.

"The UK-based group maintains contact with the East Africa-based group to co-ordinate the transfer of money, equipment and individuals to Somalia."

He is the second person to breach such an order since Prime Minister David Cameron’s government introduced the measures to replace control orders last year. They allow suspects to live in public but under stringent restrictions.

Another suspect, Ibrahim Magag, tore off his electronic tag and vanished in a taxi last December. He has not been seen since.

A spokesman for Mr Cameron said the government would "look at whether there are lessons that can be learned" following the latest disappearance.

Yvette Cooper, home affairs spokeswoman for the Labour party, described the situation as "extremely serious" and demanded answers from the government on how he was able to abscond.

"The home secretary also needs to provide information about the decisions made over … Mohamed’s Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures notice, how he was able to abscond and what the risks to the public are," she said.

It is believed Mr Mohamed attended a training camp in 2008 and is understood to have helped people travel to Britain from Somalia to allow them to engage in terror-related activity.

He is also believed to have procured weapons for terror use.

One Conservative legislator said the incident reinforced the need for a ban on face-covering burqas and niqabs, like France and some European countries have introduced.

France banned the burqa in April 2011, a move that was quite popular with the French but criticised by global human rights organisations and Islamic bodies.

Gerald Howarth called on Ms May to "have the burqa banned in this country because it is alien to our culture, and has enabled this man to abscond". But Ms May said she believed that women should be able to wear what they wanted.

"Can I commend my right honourable friend’s approach and can I urge her to go further in her robustness, to scrap the Labour-introduced Human Rights Act and while she’s at it, can she follow the advice of our right honourable friend, the member for Rushcliffe, and have the burqa banned in this country because it is alien to our culture, and has enabled this man to abscond," Mr Howarth said in the House of Commons.

There has been a growing debate in Britain about Muslim women wearing face-covering garments and the government has said it may consider a ban in schools and courts of law.

