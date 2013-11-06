‘Christian’ damage to dent insurer’s profit

LONDON — Britain’s largest general insurer, RSA, warned on Tuesday that last week’s wind storms in northern Europe would hit profit, the first major insurer to say so, sending its shares tumbling more than 8%.

Broker Willis Re has estimated insurers will have to pay up to $1.75bn in claims after the storm dubbed "Christian" sent hurricane-force winds across Europe, killing more than a dozen people. The world’s number-one reinsurer, Munich Re, and Europe’s number one, Allianz, have declined to estimate claims. But they report third-quarter results tomorrow and Friday respectively.

RSA said the "Christian" costs, as well as those from floods in Canada this year, deemed that country’s costliest natural disaster, would mean "full-year weather losses … materially above planning assumptions".

It had said in August that it remained on track to meet full-year targets after absorbing the cost of claims from Canadian floods, although it conceded the effect would continue into the second half of this year.

"We now expect 2013 return on equity to be below 10%," RSA said. That sent RSA shares skidding 6.4% down to 120.9p — by far the biggest fall on the European insurance index.

Germany’s Hannover Re said "Christian" would make it on to the reinsurer’s list of major claims, which it defined as damage of more than €10m, but its own exposure was limited.

"We assume it will be clearly below €50m … and only marginally affect our claims budget for the fourth quarter," chief financial officer Roland Vogel said.

The world’s number-three reinsurer on Tuesday unveiled a net profit target for next year of €850m, close to its record of $858m posted last year, and above analyst expectations for $826m net profit for next year.

Hannover Re said it expects premiums to grow in a low single-digit percentage range next year and would concentrate on underwriting despite tough competition. An expected increase in assets under management should offset the low interest rate environment, it said.

Hannover stock rose nearly 1%, one of only four gainers in the European insurance index, which was dragged down by RSA and by sector heavyweight Sampo reporting weaker than expected quarterly profits. The Finnish insurance and investment group attributed the disappointing third quarter to lower investment returns, which cast a shadow over higher operational earnings.

Sampo said third-quarter pretax profit rose 9% from last year to €403m, compared with an average analyst forecast of $433m in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, British insurer Legal and General posted higher than expected sales on the back of recent acquisitions, although its shares fell more than 3% as its figures were not as strong as some had hoped.

Reuters