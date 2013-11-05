Marks & Spencer sales fall for ninth quarter running

LONDON — British retailer Marks & Spencer reported a ninth consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise, with its much vaunted new season clothing ranges slowing the rate of decline only slightly.

The 129-year-old group, which serves 21-million customers a week from nearly 770 British stores, also posted a 9% fall in first-half profit — down for a third year running, though in line with expectations.

M&S said on Tuesday that its overall expectations for the 2013-14 year were unchanged even though it remained cautious about the outlook, given continued pressure on consumers’ disposable incomes.

Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homeware and food, said sales of nonfood products, spanning clothing, footwear and homeware, at stores open longer than a year fell 1.3% in the 13 weeks to September 28, its financial second quarter.

That compared with analyst forecasts of a 0.4%-2.5% fall and a first-quarter decline of 1.6%.

CEO Marc Bolland — who is in the final year of a three-year, £2.3bn investment drive to make M&S an international retailer connecting with customers through stores, the internet and mobile devices — is pinning his hope on a new clothing strategy based on more stylish and higher-quality garments.

Though the autumn/winter ranges — the first from a clothing team led by John Dixon, the former boss of M&S food — hit stores on July 25, the full launch, together with a high-profile advertising push featuring some of Britain’s biggest female celebrities, did not kick off until September.

"Although only in store for three weeks of the half-year, our autumn/winter collection has been well received by customers, and we have seen some early signs of improvement," said Mr Bolland, who has been CEO since 2010.

He has denied the autumn/winter ranges represent a make-or-break moment for his stewardship of the group, whose shares have risen 27% this year on recovery hope and bouts of takeover speculation, stressing that directionally it is on the right track now that decades of underinvestment are being addressed.

M&S’s food business, which contributes more than half of group sales, is performing much better. Its sales on the same basis rose 3.2% — at the top end of analyst forecasts of a rise of 3%-3.2%.

First-half profit before tax and one-off items was £261.6m, in line with analysts’ average forecast of £262m but down from £287.3m last year, on sales of £4.9bn, up 4.3%.

Shares in M&S closed at 487.1p on Monday, valuing the business at £7.85bn.

It emerged last week that Bill Adderley, founder of homewares retailer Dunelm, had amassed a 3% stake in M&S, making him its biggest private investor.

M&S is paying a maintained interim dividend of 6.2p.

