Strong demand for Royal Mail shares

LONDON — The UK government is offering shares of Royal Mail Group at a price of 300p-330p each, amid strong demand for the initial public offering (IPO), two people familiar with the matter said.

The price range has been narrowed from an initial span of 260p-330p, according to the sources, who asked not to be named while the offering is under way. The sale closes to investors on Monday before trading begins on Friday.

The IPO was opened on September 27 and fully subscribed within hours, mainly on institutional demand, people with knowledge of the situation have said. The privatisation of the 360-year-old Royal Mail will be the biggest in the UK since former prime minister John Major broke up British Rail in the 1990s, and while fewer letters are posted, the business has refocused on markets spurred by a trend toward web-based purchasing.

"What investors likely find interesting with Royal Mail is the remaining restructuring potential," DWS fund manager Marcus Poppe said in Frankfurt, adding that this sets it apart from companies revamped by private equity firms and then taken public. DWS is Deutsche Bank’s retail asset management arm.

The volume of IPOs in Europe has tripled in the year to date versus 2012, data compiled by Bloomberg shows, as investors are being drawn by strengthening economies.

The Royal Mail will have a market capitalisation of between £2.6bn and £3.3bn once listed, based on the initial range, with 401-million to 522-million shares due to be sold, equating to as much as 52.2% of its capital.

The postal service has a 53% share of UK parcel deliveries and reported revenue of about £9.1bn in fiscal 2013.

Its operating profit, after some costs, was £440m.

One of the country’s largest employers with more than 150,000 staff, the Royal Mail has shifted away from letters to more lucrative package shipping, competing with TNT Express of the Netherlands and Deutsche Post’s DHL Express.

The government, which decided in 2011 to privatise the Royal Mail, will retain between 37.8% and 49.9% of stock, assuming no over-allotment options. A further 15% of shares may be made available beyond the base offer. About 70% of the base offer is expected to go to institutional investors and the rest to retail buyers and Royal Mail workers.

Bookrunners for the sale are Goldman Sachs Group, UBS, Barclays and Merrill Lynch & Company, with Investec, Nomura Bank International and RBC Europe lead managers, while the government is being advised by Lazard.

